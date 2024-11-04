November 4, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Finalizes Opioid Settlement With Kroger
Attorney General Miyares Finalizes Opioid Settlement With Kroger
Bipartisan Coalition of 30 State AGs Announces $1.37 Billion Settlement Agreement With Kroger
RICHMOND, VA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a bipartisan coalition of 29 other state attorneys general in announcing the completion of the $1.37 billion settlement agreement with Kroger, addressing the grocery chain’s role in the opioid crisis. Virginia will receive up to $29.4 million for opioid abatement, with payments anticipated to begin early next year.
“This settlement provides the commonwealth with vital funds that will go towards preventing, reducing, and treating addiction in our communities,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I commend my Consumer Protection team for their diligent work in securing over $29 million for Virginia.”
In addition, Kroger has agreed to injunctive relief that requires its pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.
Kroger operates 123 stores across Virginia under its own name and its subsidiary Harris Teeter.
You can read the settlement between Kroger and the Commonwealth of Virginia here.
