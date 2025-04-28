April 25, 2025 - Norfolk Man Sentenced to Over Eight Years in Prison for Federal Drug and Firearms Offenses

Commonwealth of Virginia

Norfolk Man Sentenced to Over Eight Years in Prison for Federal Drug and Firearms Offenses

NORFOLK, VA – A Norfolk man was sentenced today to eight years and one month in prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; being a felon in possession of a firearm; and using and carrying a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to court documents, from July 25, 2023, to Aug, 7, 2023, the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) conducted four controlled purchases of narcotics and firearms from Donte Rodrick Mondy, aka Tae, 37. In total, Mondy sold a combined total of 2.9 grams of fentanyl and xylazine; 6.1 grams of fentanyl; 4.49 grams of fentanyl and xylazine; and 8.07 grams of parafluorofentanyl, cocaine, and xylazine.

On Aug. 29,2023, investigators with CPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Norfolk Police Department, searched locations associated with Mondy, including his residence in Norfolk. Law enforcement detained Mondy as he left his residence. Investigators searched Mondy and a satchel he was carrying and recovered a loaded handgun; a cellphone; 81 capsules containing parafiuorofentanyl, cocaine, fentanyl, and xylazine; 104 counterfeit oxycodone tablets containing fentanyl; .96 grams of cocaine; and 3.33 grams of para-fluorofentanyl, cocaine, and xylazine.

From Mondy’s Norfolk residence, investigators recovered indicia consistent with drug distribution; 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, a sifter, a digital scale, a handgun, a loaded magazine, and six bags of marijuana.

Among other crimes, Mondy was previously convicted of felony possession of cocaine and assault and battery of a family member – third offense. As a previously convicted felon, Mondy cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.

Jason S. Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; Erik S. Siebert, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Ibrar A. Mian, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division; Anthony A. Spotswood, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Mark G. Solesky, Chief of Chesapeake Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc W. West, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and Ceasefire Virginia.

