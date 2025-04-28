April 25, 2025 - Norfolk Man Sentenced to Over Eight Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl

Commonwealth of Virginia

Norfolk Man Sentenced to Over Eight Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl

NORFOLK, VA – A Norfolk man was sentenced today to eight years and 10 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on at least five occasions from November 2023 through January 2024, Brian Kahlil Jones Jr., 28, distributed a total of 159.93 grams of fentanyl during controlled purchases conducted by the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) and HIDTA Enforcement Group 72 at the DEA Norfolk District Office.

On Jan. 17, 2024, law enforcement took Jones into custody. Officers searched Jones’ vehicle and recovered 26 grams of crack cocaine, 55 grams of fentanyl, 102 grams of marijuana, and a handgun that had been reported stolen. Jones was on state probation at the time of his arrest.

Law enforcement then searched Jones’ residence in Norfolk and recovered 198.31 grams of fentanyl, 4.21 grams of heroin, 419 methamphetamine pills, seven oxycodone pills, a kilo press, packing material, cutting agents, a cellphone, ammunition, and another handgun.

Among other previous convictions, Jones was convicted in 2013 of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after he fired multiple shots at the home of rival gang members. As a convicted felon, Jones cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.

Jason S. Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; Erik S. Siebert, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Ibrar A. Mian, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division; Mark Talbot, Chief of Norfolk Police; and Paul Neudigate, Chief of Virginia Beach Police, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin G. Bird and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Miller prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and Ceasefire Virginia.

