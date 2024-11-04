Subterranean Celebrates 30 Years with The Tastemakers Series, Uniting Food, Music, and Art

#subt30 - Subterranean's 30th anniversary celebration | subt.net/30 #Subt30 presents The Tastemakers Series at Subterranean - November 13, 2024 | subt.net/30 Jeptha Creed Distillery | JepthaCreed.com

Subterranean’s Tastemakers Series celebrates 30 years, fusing Chicago’s music and culinary scenes with Chef Victor Avelar’s dishes and Jeptha Creed cocktails.

Subterranean has always united music lovers, artists, and innovators. With Subt30 and The Tastemakers Series, we’re merging Chicago’s culinary and music scenes to honor our lasting legacy.” — Robert Gomez, owner of Subterranean

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Subterranean in Wicker Park will transform into a sensory celebration of Chicago's culture as part of its 30th anniversary #Subt30 festivities. The Tastemakers Series invites attendees to an evening immersed in two of the city’s greatest passions—culinary craftsmanship and live music—marking a fresh peak in Subterranean's landmark year.From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Subterranean will host a unique experience that blends the inventive cuisine of Chef Victor Avelar of Bar Sol with artfully crafted cocktails by Jeptha Creed Bourbon . The venue will be adorned with iconic concert posters spanning three decades of unforgettable shows, creating a gallery that reflects Subterranean’s role as a cornerstone of Chicago’s live music scene.As guests arrive, they’ll be greeted with dishes carefully designed by Chef Avelar, each harmonizing with Jeptha Creed’s distinctive bourbon cocktails to bring out the nuances in every bite and sip. The evening’s playlist will weave through tracks from artists who have played on Subterranean’s stage, setting an atmosphere that resonates with memories of past performances and the vibrant future ahead. Free with RSVP, this intimate gathering invites guests to indulge in a truly Chicago experience that melds taste, culture, and community.Robert Gomez, Subterranean’s founder, reflects on the significance of The Tastemakers Series within the #Subt30 celebration: “Subterranean has always been a meeting ground for music lovers, artists, and cultural innovators. This event brings Chicago’s culinary and music scenes together in a way that honors our legacy of breaking boundaries and launching new talent. As we’ve given new bands a platform, we’re thrilled to introduce Jeptha Creed to our community. It’s a night where creativity and community truly come alive.”Highlighting the evening’s drink offerings, Jeptha Creed Distillery brings its own unique story to the event. A family-run venture rooted in Kentucky traditions, Jeptha Creed embodies a “ground-to-glass” philosophy, with each spirit crafted from ingredients grown on their land. Guests will sample selections such as Jeptha Creed Straight Four Grain Bourbon, Bottled in Bond Bourbon, and the ultra-rare Red, White, & Blue Straight Bourbon. For those looking to taste something extra special, the distillery’s new Six-Year Wheated Bourbon will also be featured, showcasing the care and legacy poured into every bottle.“Partnering with Subterranean for The Tastemakers Series is a wonderful match for us,” said Joyce Nethery, Jeptha Creed’s Master Distiller. “Our bourbon represents our family’s passion for blending tradition with creativity, and we’re excited to bring that to Chicago in a culturally rich setting.”As part of Subterranean’s Subt30 celebration, The Tastemakers Series will unite the best of Chicago’s culinary and music scenes in a powerful tribute to the flavors, sounds, and vibrant spirit that have shaped Subterranean’s legacy. This night marks a milestone in the venue's 30-year journey, bridging food, music, and history in an unforgettable showcase of Chicago’s iconic culture. As the flavors, sounds, and stories fill the venue, The Tastemakers Series offers a night that captures Subterranean's enduring spirit and creative energy—a true feast for the senses.**About SubterraneanFor 30 years, Subterranean has been a cornerstone of Chicago’s live music scene, fostering a vibrant community of fans, musicians, and artists in its historic, intimate venue. Located in the heart of Wicker Park, Subterranean has showcased diverse talent, from emerging local acts to celebrated international artists, creating an authentic space for music, culture, and artistic connection. Through the Subt30 anniversary series, Subterranean honors its legacy as a cultural hub while looking toward the future, celebrating the sounds, energy, and connections that have defined it as a Chicago institution. Learn more about Subterranean at Subt.net.About Jeptha CreedJeptha Creed Distillery, based in Shelby County, Kentucky, is a family-owned distillery dedicated to crafting authentic, premium spirits using ingredients from their 1,000-acre farm. Led by Master Distiller Joyce Nethery and her daughter Autumn, Jeptha Creed blends tradition with innovation through their “ground-to-glass” ethos. Their lineup includes Straight Four Grain Bourbon, Bottled in Bond Bourbon, the rare Red, White, & Blue Straight Bourbon, and the anticipated Six Year Wheated Bourbon, each crafted with a commitment to heritage and quality. Learn more about Jeptha Creed at JepthaCreed.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.