Attorney General Jackley Joins Effort Seeking Dismissal of Special Counsel Indictment of Former President Trump

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and 19 other Attorneys General are urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to affirm the dismissal of U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.

In their amicus brief, the Attorneys Generals state that Special Counsel Smith was given too much power and independent authority by the U.S. Attorney General to investigate the former President. The Attorneys General argue that the Special Counsel has exceeded his authority.

“The Special Counsel has exceeded his limited authority in his investigation of former President Trump,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Special Counsel must have some level of accountability for his actions.”

Other Attorneys General who are part of the amicus brief are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

The amicus brief can be found here: www.myfloridalegal.com/sites/default/files/2024-11/us-v.-trump-fl-ia-multistate-amicus-as-filed.pdf

-30-