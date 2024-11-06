Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,121 in the last 365 days.

Lasering USA Introduced Venezia Lift with 'Forever Scan' Technology at the American Academy of Ophthalmology

Logo

MiXto Pro Fractional CO2 Laser

Lower Lid Treatment

Lower Lid Treatment

Periocular Treatment

Eye doctors at the AAO Congress enthusiastically embraced Venezia Lift Cosmetic Eyelid treatment

We were thrilled with the response by eye doctors for our new non-ablative Venezia Lift with "Forever Scan" technology for cosmetic eyelid treatment”
— Allen R Howes, CEO
SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lasering USA, a leading provider of advanced laser technology, introduced their latest innovation: "Forever Scan" technology for the MiXto Pro fractional CO₂ laser and the Venezia Lift treatment at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). The AAO congress was held at the McCormick Place in Chicago from October 19th to the 21st.

Unlike other fractional CO₂ lasers, the MiXto Pro with "Forever Scan" technology allows for a faster and more efficient treatment process, resulting in significant time savings for both patients and practitioners. This revolutionary technology is exclusive to Lasering USA and is not available on any other fractional CO₂ laser on the market.

The response from member ophthalmologists during the convention was enthusiastic. Venezia Lift with “Forever Scan” satisfies the need for a cosmetic non-ablative eyelid treatment for their patients.

Allen R Howes, CEO of Lasering USA said "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop this cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize the way facial skin rejuvenation is performed. We are confident that this will greatly benefit patients and enhance their overall experience."

For more information on the MiXto Pro fractional CO₂ laser and the Venezia Lift treatment with "Forever Scan" technology, please visit Lasering USA's website at www.venezialift.com.

Lasering USA remains committed to providing the most advanced and effective laser technology for all aesthetic needs. With the release of "Forever Scan" technology, they continue to lead the way in the industry and set a new standard for facial skin rejuvenation. Don't miss out on this game-changing technology for eyelid rejuvenation and schedule your appointment today.

Allen R Howes, CEO
Lasering USA
+1 925-785-1182
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lasering USA Introduced Venezia Lift with 'Forever Scan' Technology at the American Academy of Ophthalmology

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more