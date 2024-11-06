Lasering USA Introduced Venezia Lift with 'Forever Scan' Technology at the American Academy of Ophthalmology

Logo MiXto Pro Fractional CO2 Laser Lower Lid Treatment Lower Lid Treatment Periocular Treatment

Eye doctors at the AAO Congress enthusiastically embraced Venezia Lift Cosmetic Eyelid treatment

We were thrilled with the response by eye doctors for our new non-ablative Venezia Lift with "Forever Scan" technology for cosmetic eyelid treatment” — Allen R Howes, CEO

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lasering USA, a leading provider of advanced laser technology, introduced their latest innovation: " Forever Scan " technology for the MiXto Pro fractional CO₂ laser and the Venezia Lift treatment at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). The AAO congress was held at the McCormick Place in Chicago from October 19th to the 21st.Unlike other fractional CO₂ lasers, the MiXto Pro with "Forever Scan" technology allows for a faster and more efficient treatment process, resulting in significant time savings for both patients and practitioners. This revolutionary technology is exclusive to Lasering USA and is not available on any other fractional CO₂ laser on the market.The response from member ophthalmologists during the convention was enthusiastic. Venezia Lift with “Forever Scan” satisfies the need for a cosmetic non-ablative eyelid treatment for their patients.Allen R Howes, CEO of Lasering USA said "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop this cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize the way facial skin rejuvenation is performed. We are confident that this will greatly benefit patients and enhance their overall experience."For more information on the MiXto Pro fractional CO₂ laser and the Venezia Lift treatment with "Forever Scan" technology, please visit Lasering USA's website at www.venezialift.com Lasering USA remains committed to providing the most advanced and effective laser technology for all aesthetic needs. With the release of "Forever Scan" technology, they continue to lead the way in the industry and set a new standard for facial skin rejuvenation. Don't miss out on this game-changing technology for eyelid rejuvenation and schedule your appointment today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.