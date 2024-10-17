Lasering USA Introduces Venezia Lift with 'Forever Scan' Technology at the American Academy of Ophthalmology

Logo MiXto Pro Fractional CO2 Laser Lower Lid Treatment Lower Lid Treatment Periocular Treatment

Attention Ophthalmologists seeking practice building cutting-edge technology

Our new "Forever Scan" Software enables continuous pulsing without pausing between scans. This dramatically cuts treatment times down by 50%.”” — Allen R Howes

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mixto Pro CO₂ Laser will be demonstrated at the American Academy of Ophthalmology from October 19th to the 21st.Located at the McCormick Place in booth 2048. Venezia Lift with " Forever Scan " technology represents a breakthrough in periocular treatment for ophthalmology. This innovative system empowers you to deliver exceptional results for your patients while optimizing treatment efficiency within your practice.Benefits of MiXto Pro and Venezia Lift with "Forever Scan" technology:• Unmatched Precision: The "Forever Scan" technology ensures unparalleled beam control, allowing for meticulous ablation and minimal thermal impact on surrounding tissues. This translates to finer sculpting and reduced risk of complications.• Enhanced Speed and Efficiency: "Forever Scan" significantly reduces treatment time compared to traditional raster scanning methods. This translates to faster procedures, improved patient comfort, and the ability to accommodate more patients within your schedule.• Tailored Treatments: The system's versatility allows for precise adjustments to scan patterns, depths, and power settings. This enables you to customize treatments for diverse patient needs and desired outcomes.Imagine:• Performing delicate eyelid procedures with exceptional control and minimal downtime.• Delivering tighter skin resurfacing with faster recovery times.• Addressing a wider range of wrinkles and blemishes with unmatched precision.Mixto Pro with Venezia Lift is the only CO₂ laser that can offer this modality with both Ablative and Non-Ablative treatments.Schedule a demonstration to witness the future of ocular aesthetic laser technology.

Venizia Lift Transition

