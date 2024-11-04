MDC delays rainbow trout stocking in McKay Park Lake in Jefferson City

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has delayed trout stocking in McKay Park Lake in Jefferson City until later this week. Originally, the trout were to be stocked in the lake last week to provide winter trout fishing opportunity.

MDC fisheries staff do not stock trout in lakes when the water temperatures are warmer than 65 degrees Fahrenheit. This is because trout are cold water species that do not thrive in water warmer than 70 degrees Fahrenheit. The fish are accustomed to water temperatures of 55-60 degrees Fahrenheit at the hatchery and during transport, so the shock to their system when entering warmer waters can be deadly if the conditions are too warm. Currently, water temperatures at McKay Park Lake are ranging from 66-68 degrees Fahrenheit depending on where the samples are taken. Forecasted weather conditions are expected to be cooler in the coming days, so fisheries biologists are hopeful that the water temperatures will cool enough to allow for the trout to be stocked.

Rainbow trout are stocked in the winter to provide angling opportunity close to home. In Central Missouri, there are five stocked lakes providing trout fishing opportunity. Find a list of these locations at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZF3. Regulations vary by lake and season, so anglers are encouraged to check area regulations before fishing. A Missouri fishing permit is required to pursue these trout, and a trout permit is required if trout are harvested. In Central Region, catch-and-release season in stocked winter trout lakes runs from Oct. 31 to Jan. 31, 2025.