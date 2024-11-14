ResProp Awarded Management of Arboretum at Lewisville Apartments in Lewisville, Texas

Offering residents an elevated lifestyle with amenities like their pool area, creating the perfect setting for relaxation and leisure. Experience spacious open floorplans, thoughtfully designed to offer a seamless blend of style and functionality for modern living. Enjoy a welcoming business center equipped with everything needed for productivity and comfort.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Arboretum at Lewisville Apartments. Located in the heart of Lewisville, this community offers residents convenient access to both the vibrant urban energy of nearby Dallas and the peaceful suburban charm of Lewisville.With more than 400 units, this community offers a selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring floor plans from 650 to 1,322 square feet, that are designed to suit any lifestyle. Each apartment includes contemporary finishes, spacious closets, high speed internet, and upgraded lighting fixtures. Select units feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, washer and dryer in home, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community also provides residents with a bark park, resort style swimming pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, controlled access gates, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.“ResProp Management is excited to move into the respected Lewisville market. Mountain Pacific has entrusted us with several great assets, and we are looking forward to providing the residents at Arboretum at Lewisville with quality service.” states, Alex Pankow, Director of Business Development.Situated in the lively city of Lewisville, Arboretum at Lewisville Apartments offers the ideal balance of peaceful suburban living with easy access to urban conveniences. The surrounding area boasts a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment venues, including the popular Music City Mall and the scenic Lake Lewisville, perfect for outdoor activities like boating and hiking. With quick access to major highways, commuting to both downtown Dallas and Denton is a breeze. Whether you're spending time at local parks, enjoying the lake, or discovering the charm of Old Town Lewisville, Arboretum at Lewisville connects you to everything the area has to offer.“We are excited about what this amazing value-added community brings to the City of Lewisville, Texas and the new residents moving there.” states Candace Kelly, Area Regional Manager.About Mountain Pacific:Mountain Pacific Holdings specializes in financing real estate development projects across both primary and secondary markets in the United States. The company focuses on value-add and ground-up developments, offering equity solutions to developers and investors. Backed by a diverse group of financial supporters, including principals, individual investors, wealth management professionals, and semi-institutional sources, Mountain Pacific Holdings is known for delivering strong investment returns. Their approach emphasizes transparency, co-investment opportunities, swift decision-making, and experienced management, all aimed at providing attractive, risk-adjusted returns.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

