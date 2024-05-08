Bridger Pipeline LLC Acquires Bayou Midstream Bakken, LLC
Acquisition bolsters Bridger Pipeline's Bakken footprint
The pipelines, terminals and sand facilities are in the heart of where we operate and allows us to better serve our customers as they develop the region's resources and get their products to market.”CASPER, WYOMING, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Casper, Wyoming) Bridger Pipeline LLC (“Bridger”) announced today that it has acquired Bayou Midstream Bakken, LLC (“Bayou Midstream") based in Houston, Texas. Bayou Midstream owns and operates crude oil gathering pipelines, crude oil transportation pipelines, crude oil terminals, and sand transloading facilities in Montana and North Dakota.
Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Bridger‘s Executive Partner, Tad True, said this acquisition is a perfect fit for Bridger's current operations.
"The pipelines, terminals and sand facilities are in the heart of where we operate and will allow us to better serve our customers as they develop the region's resources and get their products to market."
The pipeline assets Bridger acquired from Bayou include the Alexander Connector Pipeline, connecting both the Alexander and East Fairview terminals to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Alexander Connector has capacity of 160,000 barrels per day with bi-directional service. Bridger now also owns the Fairview Connector Pipeline, connecting Bayou’s gathering system in Richland County, MT to the East Fairview, MT terminal.
The terminal assets Bridger has acquired include 675,000 barrels of storage capacity between the two terminals. First is the East Fairview, MT Oil Terminal which includes 515,000 barrels of crude storage capacity with 14 truck LACTs and 20 rail car loading bays. Second is the Alexander Oil Terminal which includes 160,000 barrels of crude storage capacity with 7 truck LACTs and inbound pipeline connections from the Caliber, Grayson Mill and Hiland systems.
The sand transloading facility in East Fairview, ND includes an automated, high-speed transloading system, 9 silos, and 3 drive-through lanes.
With this acquisition, Bridger Pipeline, LLC will now have about 4,000 miles of pipelines and nearly five million barrels of storage capacity across its system in Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Bridger Pipeline, LLC