Zilis, LLC Reports Significant Sales Growth Following Ownership Transition

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A global leader in the network marketing industry, is proud to announce an increase in sales following a recent change in ownership. On October 7,2024 Zilis announced the appointment of Angela Thompson as the new owner and Chief Executive Officer. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for the company and reflects the positive impact of strategic changes implemented under new leadership.Zilis experienced exceptional growth in October, with Latin America leading the charge at 40% increase. This growth highlights our commitment to delivering impact products worldwide and underscores the strong market demand across the globe. The growth is attributed to a renewed trust within the Zilis community, revamped business plans, increased communications, and the launching of several sales promotions."Since the ownership transition, we have been able to refocus our efforts on what matters most to our customers: quality, innovation, and value," said Angie Thompson, CEO. "We are thrilled to see the positive impact our strategic changes are making in such a short time and look forward to continued growth as we expand our reach and introduce new products to the market."“Angie’s vision and innovative approach have re-energized our team and strengthened our connection with our customers,” said Luis Caceres, Vice President of Sales. “The results speak for themselves, and we are excited to build on this momentum.”Looking ahead, Zilis, LLC plans to launch a revised 21st century compensation plan, expand its reach into new markets, and launch a series of revolutionary new products while continuing its mission to empower pathways to freedom by building a community of thriving individuals who pay-it-forward to their families, communities, and the world.Zilis is committed to building on this momentum, exploring new markets, and continuously adapting to meet consumer needs. “This is just the beginning,” added Angie Thompson. “Our goal is to lead the market not only in sales growth but also in customer satisfaction and product innovation.”For more information about Zilis, its products, and enhanced opportunities, please visit www.zilis.com About Zilis™ LLC:As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products including UltraCell™ technology, a premium CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis is at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, providing tens of thousands of individuals worldwide with high-quality dietary supplements.

