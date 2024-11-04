Walters Statement on Severe Weather Outbreak in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued the following statement regarding the severe weather outbreak, including several tornadoes, in the state last night:

“Last night’s storms have caused significant damage and uprooted lives across our state, including considerable damage at Newcastle Elementary School. I have directed all available OSDE resources to assist our schools and communities during this emergency and I encourage all affected districts to contact our agency for support immediately. My prayers are with all Oklahomans affected by these storms.

Forecasts call for more severe weather and the agency will continue to reach out across the state to ensure all available assistance is delivered to Oklahoma students and families.”

OSDE will provide more information as it becomes available.