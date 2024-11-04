St. Albans Barracks / False Public Alarm

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2007945

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Weed

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/3/24 @ 1849 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy St., Richford

VIOLATION: False Public Alarms

ACCUSED: Keegan Lagasse

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/3/24, Vermont State Police was notified of posts on social media by a Keegan Lagasse (19) of Richford, a former student of Richford High School. The posts were alarming and reported to Richford school staff, who notified State Police. The posts contained references about an act of school violence without naming a particular school.

State Police conducted an immediate investigation and determined there was probable cause establishing Lagasse willfully circulated a warning of an impending bombing and offenses knowing that the report is false and likely to cause public inconvenience or alarm. Lagasse was arrested for False Public Alarms and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.

During this investigation, State Police worked with the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent and the Vermont School Safety Liaison Officer at the Vermont Agency of Education to ensure prompt response and dissemination of information to school families and staff.

Lagasse was previously charged with False Public Alarms for calling in two bomb threats in St. Albans and Richford on September 14, 2024, which he faces an upcoming arraignment on 11/5/24 at 0830 hrs.

For this incident yesterday evening, Lagasse was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for the above charges, and $1,000 bail; he will appear for arraignment today, 11/4/24 at 1300 hrs at Franklin County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/4/24 @ 1300

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Not Available

Lieutenant Mike Filipek

Station Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax: (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov