11/04/2024

Attorneys General Issue Bipartisan Statement Condemning Violence in Response to Election Results

(Hartford, CT) — In a bipartisan effort to safeguard democratic principles and the rule of law, Attorney General William Tong, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach co-led a coalition of 47 other state attorneys general today calling for peace nationwide in response to the Nov. 5 presidential election.

“Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s election, we expect that Americans will respond peacefully and we condemn any acts of violence related to the results. A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation’s stability. As Attorneys General, we affirm our commitment to protect our communities and uphold the democratic principles we serve.

We call upon every American to vote, participate in civil discourse and, above all, respect the integrity of the democratic process. Let us come together after this election not divided by outcomes but united in our shared commitment to the rule of law and safety of all Americans. Violence has no place in the democratic process; we will exercise our authority to enforce the law against any illegal acts that threaten it,” the attorneys general state.

The statement follows recent national polls highlighting widespread concerns among Americans about potential post-election unrest. Recognizing the gravity of these concerns, the attorneys general underscored the duty of elected leaders to ensure public order, promote national unity, and remind Americans of the importance of civil discourse.

Attorney General Yost, Attorney General Tong, Attorney General Rosenblum and Attorney General Kobach worked to gain the support of attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming for this initiative.

The coalition urges other leaders and Americans as a whole to join in upholding these shared values and preserving the nation’s foundational legacy.



