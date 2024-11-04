COECO Office Systems rebrands as UBEO Business Services effective November 1, 2024

We are pleased to formalize the integration of COECO into UBEO Business Services and officially welcome COECO to the UBEO family.” — Paul Lee, president, UBEO East Region

ROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COECO Office Systems, a company serving the printer, copier and document technology needs of businesses and organizations throughout the Carolinas and Southern Virginia, is officially rebranding under the name UBEO Business Services (https://ubeo.com), effective November 1, 2024.

COECO (Carolina Office Equipment Company), founded in 1921, was acquired by UBEO Business Services in October 2022 but has continued to operate under the COECO name during this period of transition.

Effective November 1, COECO will officially be re-named UBEO Business Services in all its locations, which include Rocky Mount, Greensboro, Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington, NC; Charleston, SC; and Charlottesville, Richmond and Virginia Beach, VA.

The name change strengthens the strategic alignment between COECO and parent company UBEO and will enable COECO to deliver even greater offerings and solutions for its clients.

Corry Thornton, Vice President and General Manager at COECO Office Systems, said that there will be no change to the COECO team and that all locations will continue to operate as they have. “All of our talented team members will continue delivering solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We will maintain the same strong local support and local service, but we will be able to deliver additional support services as well. We’re excited that this re-branding is now official.”

He added, “Our customers will see new signage at our locations, and as of January 1, our COECO website will re-direct to the UBEO (https:// ubeo.com) site. UBEO is a strong and highly-respected national presence in our industry and brings expanded resources that will greatly benefit the businesses and organizations that we have served as COECO and will continue to serve under the UBEO brand.”

For client convenience, UBEO will additionally introduce a new customer portal to simplify how businesses order supplies place service calls, and report meter readings.

Paul Lee, president, UBEO East Region, said, “We are pleased to formalize the integration of COECO into UBEO Business Services and officially welcome COECO to the UBEO family. Over the last several years, we have worked closely with Corry Thornton and his team and are impressed by their strong customer-first approach that aligns so perfectly with our core values. We look forward to our continued work together.”

About UBEO Business Services

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, UBEO is now the fastest growing business technology organization in the country. Since 2018, UBEO, LLC exceeded over six times in annual revenue growth. While the organization is rapidly growing, its commitment to excellence is paramount. UBEO’s success is attributable to its commitment to acquire best-in-class companies and build a premier brand in the Document Technology industry. For more information, please visit https://ubeo.com.

About COECO Office Systems

Founded in 1921, COECO Office Systems began by selling office supplies, office furniture, office machines, and commercial printing. to local businesses. COECO has evolved through every major change in the business technology industry. COECO has grown to nine locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Learn more by visiting www.coeco.com. As of January 1, 2025 the website will be https://ubeo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.