Stargel Office Solutions named Toshiba ProMasters Elite Certified Dealer for 2025

Stargel Office Solutions ProMasters Elite graphic

Ninth consecutive year that company has qualified for this elite designation…

We are big believers in the importance of superior customer service, and we're grateful to see our efforts recognized and appreciated.” — Tyson Stargel, Co-President, Stargel Office Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargel Office Solutions (https://www.stargel.com/), a Houston-based independent office technology dealer providing Managed IT services, Managed Print Services, Production Print, Document Software and Digital Signage solutions, has been named a Toshiba ProMasters Elite Certified Dealer for 2025.

This is the ninth consecutive year that Stargel Office Solutions has qualified for ProMasters Elite Certified Dealer status, first earning the designation in 2017 and qualifying every year since then. This distinction recognizes Toshiba dealers and resellers throughout North and South America who meet and exceed the company’s stringent requirements for customer support success. This prestigious designation is awarded to approximately 50 dealers each year throughout the Americas.

David Redd, Vice President of Service at Stargel, and a 34-year employee of the family-owned business, recalls that Stargel Office Solutions has been recognized for excellence in performance by Toshiba for twenty-two years since 1999. The company has been recognized for Top Honors (Best in Region) and the ProMasters Elite Certified Dealer.

This latest recognition complements an increasing list of awards won by the 100-employee, second-generation family business. Stargel Office Solutions has won the national Elite Dealer award from ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging every year since 2006, and the MSP 501 (IT) award which recognizes exceptional IT professionals, for multiple years. The company has also been recognized by the Houston Better Business Bureau every year since 2019 with an A+ rating. In 2024, Stargel Office Solutions was named to the Houston Business Journal’s “Best Family-Owned Businesses of 2024” list.

“It’s an honor to be selected by Toshiba for the Elite ProMasters designation again in 2025,” said Tyson Stargel, Co-President of Stargel Office Solutions. He added, “We are big believers in the importance of superior customer service, and we’re grateful to see our efforts recognized and appreciated. The award aligns well with our core company values of honesty/integrity, customer first, professionalism, and being competitive and passionate. We thank Toshiba for honoring our dealership and for all they do to contribute to our industry. We also congratulate the other dealers who have been named ProMasters Elite Certified Dealers.”

He added, “In this industry, no dealer can afford to be simply transactional in nature. Satisfied customers are the building blocks of a successful business, and it is our goal each and every day to provide customer satisfaction.”

About Stargel Office Solutions

Stargel Office Solutions was founded in 1987 by owner Jack Stargel, who has grown the company from one client at its inception to more than 6,000 today. Stargel Office Solution serves the needs of diverse businesses and organizations throughout the Houston area, in industries including healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, education, faith and worship, among others. With 100 employees and a second generation of the family also involved in the business, Stargel Office Solutions attributes its continued growth to long-lasting client partnerships.

Stargel Office Solutions is a complete office technology partner offering sales and service on multifunction printers, copiers and scanners combined with IT services, managed print services, software solutions and digital signage. Primary product lines include Toshiba, HP, DocuWare and PaperCut Print Management Software.

In addition to the Toshiba ProMasters Elite, Stargel Office Solutions has won the national Elite Dealer award from ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging every year since 2006, and the MSP 501 (IT) award which recognizes exceptional IT professionals, in every year since 2019. The company has also been recognized by the Houston Better Business Bureau every year since 2019 with an A+ rating. And Stargel Office Solutions has been recognized by The Houston Business Journal on its “Largest Houston Independent Office Equipment Dealer” list and on its “Area’s Largest Family-Owned Businesses” list.

The firm is active in the communities it serves, engaging in numerous philanthropic activities and being active in organizations both locally and nationally. Stargel Office Solutions is a member of the Houston West Chamber of Commerce, Greater East Montgomery County Chamber, the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce, and the company is also active in the national trade association Select Dealer Group. Founder Jack Stargel serves as Chief Executive Officer; he is joined in the business by sons Tyson and Slade who serve as co-presidents. Stargel Office Solutions maintains headquarters at 4700 Blalock Road, near the Spring Branch section of Houston, TX 77041 and operates a second location, Round Rock Copier, in the Austin area. For additional information, please visit www.stargel.com or call 713.461.5382.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.