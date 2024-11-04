The Wireless Innovation Forum Provides Input on Recent FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Concerning the CBRS Band

WInnForum, the primary creator of the standards for CBRS, collectively provides feedback to the FCC on several of the key points given in the NPRM

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The members of the Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) commend the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the release of the recent Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding commercialization in the 3550-3700 GHz band for acknowledging the success of the band and seeking responses to additional areas for improvement.WInnForum, the primary creator of the standards for CBRS, in responding to points made in the recent CBRS FCC NPRM, collectively provides feedback to the FCC on several of the key points given in the NPRM, including:• codifying protecting incumbents through dynamic protection areas (DPAs)• sunsetting outdated rules• suggesting the FCC consider allowing higher power use indoors• expanding use of informing incumbent portal• making it easier to deploy CBRS outside contiguous USThe group is pleased to submit these comments in this proceeding and looks forward to working with all stakeholders to develop technical standards for any resulting rules change. In addition, Forum members are ready to work with the FCC to further evolve the requirements to help expand the ecosystem and to fully realize the vision for the CBRS band. Given recent gains in the evolution of CBRS, this is a great springboard to codifying improvements and ensuring continued success of the band while protecting government incumbents.“From the beginning, WInnForum has led the development of standards to help stakeholders realize the value of CBRS,” says Mark Gibson of CommScope and President of the Forum. “Interfacing regularly with the FCC, we identified lessons learned from our members’ experiences deploying and operating a CBRS ecosystem for over four years comprised of CBSDs plus SAS and ESC systems. We applaud the FCC’s efforts to propose changes to CBRS rules and we welcome the opportunity to provide our comments to the CBRS NPRM.”The filing can be found here: https://winnf.memberclicks.net/assets/CBRS/WINNF-RC-1022.pdf To learn more about the Wireless Innovation Forum and membership benefits, please visit https://www.WirelessInnovation.org About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

