Two Companies Fined in Workplace Incident Causing Serious Injury to a Worker

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2024

On October 22, 2024, Strathcona Resources Ltd. pleaded guilty in Kindersley Provincial Court to one violation of The Saskatchewan Employment Act and related to the same incident, Steel View Energy & Industrial Services Ltd. pleaded guilty to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. was fined for contravening clause 3-12 (a) (ii) of the Act (being a contractor, fail to ensure, insofar as is reasonably practicable, that every work process or procedure carried on at every place of employment or work site where an employer, employer's worker or self-employed person works pursuant to a contract between the contractor and the employer or self-employed person that is not in the direct and complete control of an employer or self-employed person under contract with the contractor, is safe for, without risk to the health of, and adequate with regard to facilities for the welfare of all employers, workers, or self-employed persons at the place of employment, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $60,714.29 with a surcharge of $24,285.71 for a total amount of $85,000. One other charge was withdrawn.

Steel View Energy & Industrial Services Ltd. was fined for contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The Court imposed a fine of $39,285.71 with a surcharge of $15,714.29, for a total amount of $55,000.

The charges for both companies stemmed from a single incident that occurred on December 5, 2022, near Major, Saskatchewan when a worker was seriously injured when they were struck by an ejection clamp.

