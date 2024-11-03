Minister Fajon as Slovenia's first representative in Somalia: it is crucial that peacekeeping missions continue

SLOVENIA, November 3 - In Mogadishu, Minister Fajon met with the Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre. Slovenia and Somalia will both be non-permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2025, with Somalia already participating as an observer. Minister Fajon stressed the need to maintain an international presence in Somalia. "Slovenia supports the possibility of applying UN Security Council Resolution 2719, which would ensure sustainable funding for the successor to the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), as its mandate expires at the end of the year. The extension of UN and AU operations in support of counter-terrorism, capacity building and stability is vital for the country and the wider region," stressed Minister Fajon, while expressing concern about the dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia over the latter's access to the sea and its possible negative impact on the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group. She also underlined Slovenia's continued support for EU naval security operations in the Red Sea in response to Houthi attacks.

Together with the Somali Prime Minister and the EU Ambassador to Somalia, Karin Johansson, Minister Fajon discussed the possibilities of providing Slovenian assistance to Somalia through the Peace Operations Training Centre in the priority areas of Slovenia's UN Security Council membership, namely protection of civilians, climate, peace and security, and women, peace and security.

In the Green Zone, a heavily guarded area in Mogadishu, where the EU Delegation is based, Minister Fajon exchanged views with the Head of the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), James Swan, and the Head of ATMIS, Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

Minister Fajon is the first Slovenian representative to visit Somalia and the first EU Minister to visit this troubled and divided country in the Horn of Africa in a year and a half. "I think it is very important that we continue to support Somalia within the framework of the EU in terms of security and capacity building, as the situation in the country is still unpredictable and dangerous. It is crucial that Somalia is not left alone to pave the way to stability," said Minister Tanja Fajon after the talks.