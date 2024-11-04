Shellie L. Spencer's Reality Illusion Makes a Stellar Online Presence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Following the success of his previous works, Absence of Will and Ruins of Faith, author Shellie L. Spencer has released his latest book, Reality Illusion . Published on May 8, 2024, this mystery novel has received rave reviews on Amazon and other online platforms.Reality Illusion tells the story of Laquez Fortell - a man who had it all; money, success, women. Everything that mattered in a world of material wealth, power and corruption. What he lacked however, was a sense of spirituality, a belief in something greater than this life.The story progresses when his reality is altered and his life begins to slip into a flow of gruesome and horrific occurrences that only he appears to be aware of. He begins to mistrust his thoughts, his eyes, as well as all of his senses, until he discovers a mysterious woman who seems to be the only other person who has witnessed what he has. But she is elusive, avoiding interaction at all cost. Laquez is sent on a wild chase not only for the evasive woman, but for his own sanity and for remnants of an ever-dissolving reality.When asked why he gravitates toward the mystery genre, Shellie shared, "I've always loved reading a good mystery as a child. Now, years later, I want to contribute to the literary world by leaving behind my own versions of this genre. I hope and pray that readers can connect with my words and feel the enthusiasm I felt while writing."The book has garnered significant praise on Amazon and Goodreads, with readers commenting, “Easy read... Awesome storyline!” and “This book is really good. I loved how I could relate to the characters; it felt like I was inside the story right along with them. The story is definitely not dull—there are so many scenes I could imagine happening, and I would reread it because it was so awesome. I love a good fiction. Dean Koontz, Stephen King, Sidney Sheldon—this book deserves to become a movie.”Anyone who wishes to purchase the book, Reality Illusion can head over to https://rawfacegraphics.com/shop/ About the AuthorBorn in upstate NY, Shellie graduated from HCC. His creative endeavors extend to the world of film and music. Having founded his own arts company in Massachusetts, his dream is to direct and produce blockbuster movies and series. Currently, he is working on an ambitious eight-part animated series. A talented musician as well, Shellie has released two albums and is actively working on a third.For media inquiries, please contact:Website: https://rawfacegraphics.com/about-author/ Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/shelliespencer LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shellie-spencer-25494478/

