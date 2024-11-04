Secretary of State Mac Warner releases official website link for WV election night returns

Charleston, W.Va. – The Secretary of State’s website, GoVoteWV.com, is where unofficial results can be found for West Virginia’s 2024 General Election. This is the state’s only official website where results for statewide, legislative, judicial and local candidates from all 55 counties, as well as results for the proposed Constitutional Amendment will be updated throughout the night by County Clerks and made available to the general public.

According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, County Clerks follow a procedure to gain secure access to the results site, and will upload results throughout election night on Tuesday, November 5, beginning at about 8:30pm. State law does not require periodic results to be published online and County Clerks provide these updates voluntarily.

Warner said that newspaper, television, radio, and social media outlets are also encouraged to use the official website for election results.

"There are only two official sources for election results," said Secretary Warner. "The general public should rely on their County Clerk and the WV Secretary of State's Office for unofficial results on election night as they are made available. Any discrepancies between the Secretary of State’s website and third-party reporting sit​es should be resolved by considering only the Secretary of State’s website."

Warner said there are 1,209,534 registered voters eligible to cast a ballot in West Virginia's General Election, and 1,657 voting precincts open statewide on Election Day. Polls open at 6:30am and will remain open until 7:30pm. Voters in line at the close of polls should stay in line as they will be permitted to vote.

The election results website is easy to navigate. A link to the site can be found at GoVoteWV.com or by clicking HERE.