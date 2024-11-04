Sara International Travel Launches Exclusive 5-Star Ramadan Umrah for U.S., Canadian, European, and Caribbean Pilgrims

Imam Zameer Sattaur - CEO Sara International Travel

Looking for an Exceptional Umrah Spiritual Journey? Explore Sara International Travel’s 2025 Ramadan Umrah Packages Starting at $3,799!

At Sara International Travel, we are dedicated to putting the needs of every pilgrim at the forefront of our services. Our mission is to create an enriching journey throughout their pilgrimage.” — Imam Zameer Sattaur, CEO Sara International Travel.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As One of the Oldest Providers of Umrah & Hajj services in the USA, UK and the Caribbean, Sara International Travel proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Exclusive Ramadan Umrah Packages for 2025.Registrations for the programs have officially begun, offering a range of packages priced between $3,799 and $5,999, designed to provide an exceptional spiritual experience during the most sacred month of the Islamic calendar.These packages feature accommodations at the prestigious Movenpick Anwar Al-Madinah 5-Hotel and Anjum Hotel Makkah, both conveniently located in front of the Haram.And packages start from:- First Ashrah Platinum 1 at $3,799 per person for 12 days (Departure: February 27th 2025 | Arrival: March 10th 2025)- Second Ashrah Platinum 2 at $3899 for 12 days (Departure: March 8th 2025 | Arrival: March 19th 2025)- Special Platinum 3 at $4499 for 11 days (Departure: March 14th 2025 | Arrival: March 24th 2025)- Third Ashrah Platinum 4 at $5,999 per person for 14 days (Departure: March 19th 2025 | Arrival: April 1st 2025)Each package is crafted to enhance your pilgrimage experience during this blessed month, ensuring comfort and spiritual fulfillment.What sets Sara International Travel apart?With over 30 years of experience serving the guests of Allah and guided by the belief that “pilgrims come first,” Sara International Travel has showcased its unwavering dedication to care and service, reflected in an impressive 99% positive review rating.Moreover, flights are conveniently available from major hubs including JFK, Washington DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Amsterdam, and Panama, ensuring that USA pilgrims from diverse regions can easily embark on this spiritual journey.With the Ramadan Umrah package you will get to experience luxurious five-star accommodations just a short walk from Haram, complemented by VIP transfers for an easy travel experience between the holy cities. Each package features a comprehensive itinerary, thoughtfully designed to ensure that pilgrims don't miss key religious observances and experiences.About Sara International TravelTrusted by Muslims across more than four continents, Sara International Travel has long been recognized as a leader in the Islamic pilgrimage travel industry, offering over three decades of experience in Hajj and Umrah services. With a deep understanding of the spiritual significance of Umrah during Ramadan, the company is committed to providing top-notch service that ensures every pilgrim's experience is both transformational and comfortable.Booking InformationWith Registrations open for Ramadan Umrah 2025, travelers are encouraged to reserve their spots early as availability is limited. Sara International Travel offers a variety of packages to suit different preferences and budgets, ensuring that every pilgrim has the opportunity to experience this sacred journey.For more details, please check the official site of Sara International Travel https://sarainternationaltravel.com/ For PR Queries:Mr Sami Sattaur+1 718-848-1222info@sarainternationaltravel.comFor Bookings and Questions:+1 718-848-1222info@sarainternationaltravel.com

Sara International Travel Launches Exclusive 2025 Ramadan Umrah Packages with Unmatched Luxury & Comfort

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.