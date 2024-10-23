SARA partners with MCDC to Enhance Accessibility & Services for Caribbean Pilgrims with New Nusuk Hajj Packages

Director Sara International Travel Imam Zameer Sattaur (Left) & Director Jannat Travels Mohamed Darwish (Right)

MCDC a key Nusuk Hajj service provider has partnered with Sara International Travel to improve services for Caribbean pilgrims, enhancing their Hajj experience.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Ministry of Hajj in Saudi Arabia launches the Nusuk Hajj Packages 2025 on November 15, 2024, exciting changes are underway to enhance the pilgrimage experience, especially for Caribbean pilgrims. MCDC, a key Nusuk Hajj service provider, has partnered with Sara International Travel to improve accessibility and services for travelers from the Caribbean. This collaboration ensures smoother travel, personalized support, and a more enriching Hajj journey, marking a significant advancement in serving Caribbean pilgrims on their sacred pilgrimage.A Synergistic Collaboration Between Nusuk Hajj Service Provider MCDC and Sara International TravelMCDC, renowned as the parent company of the iconic Makkah Hotels and Towers and a notable entity in the Hajj and Umrah sector, leverages over two decades of unparalleled service. This partnership with Sara International Travel, an award-winning travel agency recognized for its integrity and exemplary services especially in the Caribbean, promises to redefine pilgrim engagement by combining their extensive expertise and shared values of excellence and customer-centric approaches.Sara International Travel, Led by Imam Zameer Ikraam Sattaur, a pioneer in the USA and Caribbean Hajj services industry, Sara International Travel brings 30 years of experience and dedication to facilitating a spiritually fulfilling journey for American & Caribbean pilgrims. Together, these entities aim to set a new benchmark in delivering customized, seamless, and spiritually enriching experiences for all Hajj Pilgrims.The partnership was officially formalized in a recent meeting held in New York City, where Mr. Mohamed Darwish, the Head of Global Customer Experience at MCDC and the CEO of Jannat Tours official hub of MCDC in Europe and America, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) alongside representatives from Sara International Travel. This collaboration seeks to expand the reach of MCDC’s Hajj packages, by providing comprehensive support and personalized services to Caribbean pilgrims scheduled for the 2025 Hajj season.Partnership to provide Unmatched Nusuk Hajj Experience to Caribbean PilgrimsMr. Mohamed Darwish as stated during this event that this alliance of MCDC and Sara International Travel aim to deliver enhanced hajj services meticulously designed to meet the specific needs of Caribbean pilgrims and he highlighted to provide a specially trained team of knowledgeable guides to ensure that every pilgrim's journey is supported by expertise and care. Further Imam Zameer Ikraam Sattaur, CEO of Sara International Travel, confidently stated that this collaboration not only broadens their services but also shows their strong commitment to maintaining the spiritual significance and smooth logistics of the Hajj pilgrimage, ensuring a journey filled with peace, spiritual reflection.This partnership is set to benefit pilgrims from across the Caribbean, including countries like Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, St. Lucia, Grenada, and Dominica, making the sacred journey more accessible and spiritually enriching for the region.For media inquiries, please contact:POC for MCDC:Mr Mohamed DarwishGlobal Customer Experience Manager of MCDC Hajj & the CEO of Jannat Tours official hub of MCDC inEurope and AmericaMobile : +44 7300 381355 | Email : mohamed.darwish@jannat-tours.co.ukPOC for Sara International Travel:Mr Sami SattaurDirector PR & CommunicationPhone: +1 718-848-1222 | Email: info@sarainternationaltravel.comAbout Sara International TravelSara International Travel is renowned for its integrity and award-winning travel solutions, offering over 30years of experience in delivering outstanding Hajj services to Caribbean & US pilgrims. for more details, please check the official site of SARA international Travel https://sarainternationaltravel.com/ About MCDC HAJJ :MCDC stands at the forefront of the Nusuk platform, providing distinguished Hajj and Umrah services through two decades of unwavering dedication and excellence, for more details please check the official site of MCDC https://mcdc.com.sa/?lang=en About Jannat Tours UK Ltd :Jannat Tours UK ltd, serves as the official hub of MCDC in Europe and America, acting as the authorized liaison between MCDC in Saudi Arabia and Hajj guides and organizers across Europe and America, please check the official site of Jannat Tours UK, Ltd international Travel

