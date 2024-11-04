U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Indonesian Navy Leadership

During the two-day visit, Kacher met with First Admiral I Gung Putu Alit Jaya, Head of Naval Operation and Exercise and other Indonesian counterparts to discuss current and future cooperation between the U.S. and Indonesian navies.

"At the heart of our strategic partnership with Indonesia is our strong bilateral defense relationship,” said Kacher. “Staff talks like these strengthen those ties because they enable important dialogue on shared maritime challenges and they build trust between our teams at a fundamental, operational level."

“I hope we can strengthen our friendship and brotherhood,” said Jaya. “I am very confident that our meeting today will increase our mutual understanding and hopefully what we have done here will continue for years to come.”

During the staff talks, discussions between the admirals were centered on deepening the relationship of the two nations through continued communication and coordination of future opportunities to operate together.

“Our U.S. and Indonesian Navy partnership continues to flourish,” said Capt. Jennifer Barnes assistant chief of staff for plans and engagements at Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Here in 7th Fleet, our motto is ‘One Team’ and I can confirm that our two nations have worked together as one solid team over the last two days.”

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.