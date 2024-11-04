SECNAV Announces Service Life Extensions for 3 Cruisers

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Navy plans to operate three Ticonderoga-class (CG 47) cruisers beyond their expected service life: USS Gettysburg (CG 64), USS Chosin (CG 65), and USS Cape St. George (CG 71). This decision adds 10 years of cumulative ship service life from fiscal year 2026 to 2029.

All three cruisers received extensive hull, mechanical and engineering, as well as combat system upgrades as part of an extended modernization program. USS Gettysburg (CG 64) and USS Chosin (CG 65) completed modernization in fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024, respectively. USS Cape St. George (CG 71) is on schedule to complete modernization this fiscal year.

Like the recently announced service life extension of 12 destroyers, extending these three cruisers will bolster the Fleet as new ships are built.

"As a former cruiser Sailor, I know the incredible value these highly-capable warships bring to the Fleet and I am proud of their many decades of service," said Secretary Del Toro. "After learning hard lessons from the cruiser modernization program, we are only extending ships that have completed modernization and have the material readiness needed to continue advancing our Navy's mission.”

The decision follows a successful re-arm at sea demonstration aboard USS Chosin (CG 65) on Oct. 11, 2024. The Transferrable Reload At-sea Mechanism (TRAM) demonstration was the first time the Navy transferred missile canisters from a replenishment ship to a warship while at sea. This transformational logistics capability enables U.S. Navy ships to rearm without needing to pull into port.

The service life extensions align with Secretary Del Toro’s priority of Warfighting Excellence and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Navigation Plan, which prioritizes putting more ready players on the field.