Nordic leadership on climate risks: adapting to transboundary impacts through international cooperation and action
At COP28, Parties recognised the transboundary nature of climate change and the complex, cascading risks it creates. Nordic countries are at the forefront of addressing these challenges, pioneering adaptive strategies and enhancing international cooperation. This event highlights Nordic leadership in tackling transboundary climate risks, showcasing innovative solutions and partnerships that are setting new standards for global resilience and collaboration.
- Richard J.T. Klein, Senior Research Fellow, SEI
- Magnús Örn Agnesar-Sigurðsson, Head of Division, Ministry of the Environment, Energy and Climate, Iceland
- Marie Wien Fjell, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Climate and Environment, Norway
The session will be moderated by Katy Harris, Director, Adaptation Without Borders
