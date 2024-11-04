Just resilience: just transitions towards a more equal and climate resilient society
Just resilience, a new concept, centres justice in adaptation to avoid unintended consequences like increased vulnerabilities and inequalities. Including perspectives from the global majority is key to make policies effective and reflective of the realities of those most affected by climate change.
Speakers will explore how just resilience can support National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), and the Just Transition Work Programme (JTWP). This will include perspectives from government representatives, such as those from Trinidad and Tobago and Papua New Guinea. The panel will feature voices from civil society, researchers, youth, policymakers and community leaders, with a focus on perspectives from the Global South.
- Ana Gonzalez, Programme Officer, Climate Strategies
- Kishan Kumarsingh, Head, Multilateral Environmental Agreements, Ministry of Planning and Development, Trinidad and Tobago
- Katherine Browne, SEI Research Fellow and Lead for the International Climate Risk and Adaptation Team
- Ibrahima Bamba, Regional Manager for Francophone Africa, Green Climate Fund
