Living Abroad Awarded EMMA by Forum for Expatriate Management at the EMEAs

We are incredibly honored to receive an EMMA award from FEM in recognition of our efforts to provide exceptional support to relocating employees and business travelers.” — Cathy Heyne

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Abroad LLC, a woman-owned international relocation business, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the EMMA for “International Health, Wellbeing or Security Management Provider of the Year” by the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) at the EMEA 2024 Summit in London.

“A huge shout-out to our incredible content team at Living Abroad! Their tireless efforts in creating and updating the most beneficial content and resources for our customers make a profound impact on the lives of assignees, their families, and business travelers. They are truly the heart of our organization, and we are forever grateful for their dedication,” said Cathy Heyne, President of Living Abroad.

Living Abroad is committed to providing the most accurate and reliable information possible to keep business travelers and assignees safe, healthy, and informed, serving our mission to empower international employees, their families, and global business travelers with the most comprehensive, accurate, and actionable destination information.

“We are deeply honored to receive our first international award from FEM in the EMEA region. With this recognition, we can proudly say we offer award-winning content,” said Michael Cadden, vice-president, international operations. “Thank you, FEM, for this incredible acknowledgment.”

“A special thank you to Ellen Harris, Product Manager, Content Group, and Kate Havas, Content Manager, for their unwavering commitment to our mission. Their hard work and passion are what make our services stand out. We couldn’t have achieved this award without them,” Heyne said.

EMMAs entries are rigorously judged by a team of impartial, experienced, industry veterans, who voluntarily provide their expertise.

The judges commented on Living Abroad’s entry:

“By embedding Sustainability, Mental Health and LGBTQ into their technology platform, Living Abroad is providing very useful information to assignees and companies, which is positively impacting retention. This clearly demonstrates best practice when it comes to Health and Well-being. Living Abroad’s care for people is commendable. I applaud this development.”

Learn more about Living Abroad's International Relocation Center and request a demo.

A complete list of the 2024 EMEA EMMA award winners is available at https://www.forum-expat-management.com/posts/meet-fem-s-2024-emea-emmas-winners.

About Living Abroad

Established in 1987, Living Abroad LLC is a US-based, WBENC-certified company that provides detailed destination information for global employees, their families, and business travelers. Covering more than 240 destinations and over 600 cities worldwide, these reports are created and curated by a team of experienced content managers, and uniquely focused on the businessperson’s perspective. Living Abroad is a supporter of and participant with key industry organizations, such as the Worldwide ERC, the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM), and the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM). They also run the New York City chapter of the FEM.

About Forum for Expatriate Management

The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) is a real-world and online community for the global mobility and HR industry. Our mission is to distil best practice across regions, industries and functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program support. Through our multi-platform of content and events we encourage dialogue and enable mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM holds annual Summits and EMMAs awards ceremonies in the Americas, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) as well as our Conference in Amsterdam. FEM also has a worldwide network of Chapters. See the FEM website: https://www.forum-expat-management.com/

