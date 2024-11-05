Kinetic Advantage Announces Strategic Growth Initiative to Strengthen its Foundation for Future Expansion

Kinetic Advantage

The leading independent floorplan provider for auto dealers unveiled a strategic growth initiative designed to build a scalable foundation for long-term success

Our focus is on building a company that is not only efficient but also deeply aligned with the evolving needs of independent auto dealers nationwide.” — Marty McFarland

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinetic Advantage , the leading independent floorplan provider for auto dealers , unveiled a strategic growth initiative designed to build a scalable foundation for long-term success.This initiative aims to optimize operations, streamline processes and align leadership more closely with customer needs, ensuring the company is positioned for future growth.“As we look to the future, it's essential to establish core structures that can scale with our growth,” said Marty McFarland, CEO of Kinetic Advantage. “Our focus is on building a company that is not only efficient but also deeply aligned with the evolving needs of independent auto dealers nationwide. We are committed to delivering the highest level of service while remaining agile and prepared for continued expansion.”Leadership Realignment to Drive GrowthA key component of the multi-phase initiative is the realignment of leadership roles to ensure the team is equipped to meet both immediate and long-term objectives. Earlier this year Kinetic Advantage introduced several changes to its leadership structure to drive the company's strategic vision forward.In June, Brian Geitner was named President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing a renewed focus on operational efficiency and customer-centric service. In September, Christina Bruno, formerly Vice President of Legal, was promoted to General Counsel. In her expanded role, Bruno is leading the company’s legal and compliance efforts, while integrating the Talent Strategies function to better support team members and enhance the company culture.These leadership changes are designed to ensure Kinetic has the right leaders in place to execute on its vision.“To ensure we are prepared for both near- and long-term success, we conducted a comprehensive review of our organizational structure,” said Brian Geitner, President and COO. “This realignment of roles and responsibilities will not only position us for further growth but will also enhance operational excellence as we continue to deliver exceptional service to our dealers, auctions and partners.”Customer-Centric Operations and Technological AdvancementsWith a more streamlined organization, Kinetic Advantage is prioritizing its agility and customer focus by bringing decision-making closer to the end user. By aligning every aspect of the business with the needs and experiences of its dealers, auctions and partners, the company can respond faster and with greater clarity to market demands.To support its goal of operational excellence, Kinetic Advantage is focused on leveraging its advanced technology to enhance efficiency. The company is also expanding the role of its Central Office teams to maximize their impact on day-to-day operations, further enhancing service delivery to its auction and independent dealer customers.Laying the Foundation for Long-Term SuccessThroughout this process, Kinetic Advantage remains dedicated to supporting both its team members and customers. By streamlining operations and fortifying its organizational structure, the company is setting the stage for future growth and shared success.“This initiative is about more than just optimizing our operations—it’s about building a strong, scalable foundation that will ensure we are well-positioned for the opportunities ahead,” McFarland concluded.###About Kinetic AdvantageKinetic Advantage is a dynamic independent floorplan company led by trusted industry veterans to provide complete inventory financing solutions to independent dealerships. Our core focus is providing our Independent Dealer customers with complete financing solutions to help them succeed through top-notch service, local support, and a collaborative partnership.About Altamont Capital Partners Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.0 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including financial services, multi-unit consumer, industrials, and business services.

