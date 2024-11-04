Veterans Day Resource Guide available to educators

Nov. 11 marks the annual observance of Veterans Day in the United States. Originally known as Armistice Day, the day celebrated the conclusion of World War I and the peace created on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Since that first celebration, Nov. 11 has evolved into Veterans Day and an opportunity to acknowledge veterans’ contributions to the nation’s freedom and security while appreciating the sacrifice and duty done by those veterans.

To help young Americans better understand the contributions of veterans’ service, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Day National Committee are offering this 2024 Veterans Day Teacher’s Resource Guide.

This tool is designed to assist educators in planning lessons and activities around Veterans Day. In addition to providing information on the sacrifices veterans have made throughout the years, the guide will also help inspire ideas for projects and events that educators can implement to thank and honor veterans.

Educators, with the help of this guide, can play a pivotal role in helping students connect with the more than 18 million living veterans who served, as well as service members now on active duty.

Additional classroom resources and lesson plans are also available from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, PBS, and the Wounded Warrior Project.