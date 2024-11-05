Proficio Unveils New AI Assistant Module for ProSOC MDR

Enhancing Organizations' Ability to Detect and Respond to Cyber Threats

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proficio , a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, today announced the launch of its AI Assistant Module, now integrated into the ProSOC MDR platform. This new feature leverages AI-driven use cases within Proficio’s Security Management Platform, empowering ProSOC MDR users with comprehensive visibility, situational awareness, and actionable response recommendations to security alerts generated by a wide range of devices and telemetry sources.“The AI Assistant’s Attack Discovery feature brings together and summarizes multiple alerts from various security devices into a cohesive attack narrative,” says Bryan Borra, Vice President of Product Management at Proficio. "In addition, clients are finding broader applications for the AI Assistant, including using it to deliver detailed remediation guidance for complex threat alerts. Also, clients are leveraging the tool to translate query syntax from other platforms into the MDR platform’s query language, accelerating their ability to realize value from the platform."ProSOC MDR’s AI Assistant offers a robust Incident Alert Review tool, enabling analysts to select one or multiple alerts and have AI generate a summary that includes an incident timeline, relevance, cyber kill chain analysis, and full response and remediation guidance. The AI Assistant is also valuable when analysts need to search across multiple logs but lack expertise in specific SIEM query languages. Analysts can use natural language or a query language from a different SIEM, and AI Assistant will convert it into the correct format for ProSOC MDR.“Integrating Elastic Security’s AI features was a significant shift from traditional methods,” says Brad Taylor, CEO & Co-Founder at Proficio. “As we adapted to the platform, it became evident that the AI-based insights were pivotal in elevating and expediting cybersecurity threat detection and response.”Proficio’s global Security Operations Center (SOC) teams have already achieved a 34 percent increase in productivity by utilizing AI within their Managed Detection and Response services across the U.S., Singapore, and Europe. These experiences have directly informed the development of multiple AI use case modules within the ProSOC MDR Security Management Platform, with the goal of delivering similar efficiency improvements to client security response and management teams.“By integrating AI-powered incident analysis, discovery, response, and remediation capabilities into our customer-facing Security Management Platform, we’re providing responders with full situational awareness to reduce response times and prevent breaches,” adds Taylor. “This is a pivotal advancement in the ongoing battle between attackers and defenders.”As pioneers of SOC-as-a-Service, automated threat response, and cybersecurity business intelligence, Proficio is dedicated to advancing the global mission of MDR. For more information about Proficio and the AI Assistant, contact info@proficio.com.About ProficioFounded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning MDR provider, helping organizations prevent cybersecurity breaches through advanced detection and response services. Featured in Gartner’s Market Guide for MDR services since 2017, Proficio delivers 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from its global SOCs located in the U.S., Barcelona, and Singapore. Learn more at www.proficio.com

