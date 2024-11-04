Carbon-13 Market Forecast to Surge to US$ 125.72 Million Achieving a Remarkable 5.2% CAGR Forecast Period 2024-2032

The surge in pharmaceutical research and development is driving the market demand.

Carbon-13 has become essential in the gamut of high accuracy applications covering manifold industries such as healthcare, environmental science, and chemical research” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our carbon-13 market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧-13 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 81.57 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023. 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 125.72 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.2% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Carbon-13 is a steady isotope of carbon that prevails at 1.1% organic loads, and that has magnetic attributes. It can be perceived in biological specimens by choosing the relevant frequency. The prominent issue with carbon-13 is not only its less organic loads, but also its innate MR susceptibility is low, that is, 10-2 that of 1H. When these two elements are integrated, it can be observed that witnessing 13C signals is more difficult than for 1H by an element of approximately 103.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Other than obtaining manifold scans so as to enhance the signal-to-noise proportion, it is also feasible to acquire 13C-enhanced substances up to approximately 100% 13C. Therefore, 13C can be a tracker in metabolic studies where the procedure of witnessing is 13C MRS. 13C MRS is also a robust instrument in the framework resolution of molecules, from straightforward organic compounds to extensive proteins. Carbon-13 is utilized in drug metabolism research, pharmacokinetics, and the advancement of contemporary pharmaceuticals, pushing the carbon-13 market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Growing Focus on Customized Medicines: The market is propelled by a growing focus on customized medicines and the advancement of more progressive diagnostic instruments. Customized medicine, which meets medical cures to distinct attributes of each patient, frequently needs an excessively particular diagnostic test, including those that utilize isotopic tagging to trace metabolic trails or drug dispensation within the body, boosting the demand for carbon-13 market growth.Growing Usage in Non-Invasive Diagnostic Procedures: The growing usage of carbon-13 in noninvasive diagnostic processes, especially breath examinations, is a notable driver of the market mirroring the extensive inclinations in healthcare, pointing to more patient-friendly, precise, and economical diagnostic procedures.Growing Demand for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy: The growing demand for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is sizeably pushing the augmentation of the market. NMR spectroscopy is a robust, inquisitive technique utilized to decide the framework, dynamics, reaction condition, and chemical ambiance of molecules.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧-13 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• China Isotope & Radiation Corporation• Merck KGaA• Shanghai Chemical Industry Research Institute Co., Ltd.• Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.• Trace Sciences International• ISOFLEX• MedChemExpress• BuyIsotope• Avanti Polar Lipids• Qmx Laboratories Ltd.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The carbon-13 market segmentation is based on purity, application, end user, and region.• By purity analysis, the 98%-99% segment held the largest market share. This is due to the augmentation of applications in organic fusion and material science, where moderately lower purity standards will be enough yet offer acceptable outcomes.• By application analysis, the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the extensive usage of NMR in both academic research and industrial applications, especially in areas such as drug detection, organic chemistry, and material science.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the carbon-13 market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the existence of progressive research establishments and pharmaceutical firms.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's robust research enterprise and a strong pharmaceutical sector fuel the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the carbon-13 market?The market size was valued at USD 81.57 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 125.72 million in 2032.What is the growth rate of the carbon-13 market?The global market registers a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2023-2032.Which region held the largest market share?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023.Which purity led the market?The 98%-99% segment dominated the market in 2023.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Polyethylene for Drip Irrigation Pipes Market:Green Methanol Market:Organic Pigments Market:Medical Polymer Market:Mercury Analyzer Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 