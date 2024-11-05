US Election Spurs Cranked Up Records and Famed Artists to Rock The Vote

Kaos Bender and The Traveling Trailer Park - American Rock band Kaos Bender - American Rock band Paisty Jenny - American Rock band logo Paisty Jenny, American Rock band

United States Presidential Election Spurs Label Cranked Up Records and Famed Artists to Rock The Vote and Celebrate Freedom in America

This year's presidential election has spurred a red, white and blue colored wave of new rock music across the Unites States.” — Curtis McKinney, Founder/ CEO of Cranked Up Records

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "This year's presidential election has spurred a red, white and blue colored wave of new rock music across the United States" says Curtis McKinney, Cranked Up Records founder/ CEO. Two iconic bands have focused their rockin' energy on sharing messages of hope and encouragement for the nation's voters. Presenting talented artists with inspirational music videos calling all to cherish their right to vote and participate in the process, Cranked Up Records releases new songs of freedom for 2024 and beyond.

Despite the high spirited debates among parties, candidates, and the populace, two famed rock bands have dropped new music visuals to uplift Americans from coast to coast. Paisty Jenny and Kaos Bender are creating an impact on rock audiences while raising awareness on the importance of exercising the right to vote.

American Rock Band Kaos Bender and The Traveling Trailer Park launched an important message about freedom for Americans with their release of "Red, White, And Blue"- the official music video. This song and music video is about joining together hard-working Americans regardless of politics, to exercise the many rights afforded to them to live in the greatest country in the world. The unification of a people who can disagree. Vote differently, and then get on with being one again. It also reminds us that "If you don't care about me -I can't worry about you", as we move beyond the differences to lend a hand up, not a push down. We are Red, White and Blue to our very core!” - Kaos Bender

Kaos Bender urges all Americans to remember we are one. "It's okay to disagree about politics, we are all individuals and are different... but when you are stranded on the side of the road without gas or jump cables, or when a weather catastrophe strikes your hometown and you need help, does it really matter which political party the people who help you are affiliated? No, we are Americans...we are ONE. 'Red, White, and Blue' at our core. What makes us strong and joins us together is our Freedom. Ain't it good to be free?" - Kaos Bender.

"Red, White, and Blue" the official music video is available on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/c7q_fpL7sV8?si=4DET-Ni30gASjAt1

Paisty Jenny has released a single and music video "Jesus and Guns" to urge all Americans, regardless of their party affiliation, to cherish our right to vote and shared freedoms, and to come together in unity as a civilized, modern, and moral nation. "The "Jesus and Guns" music visual was created to show a sense of unity and to shed light on how fragile our freedoms and celebrated democracy are.

"One wrong move in our history could have affected how we live today, and the precious freedoms that we share. We wanted to illustrate the band going back in time and correcting a wrong before it happened. By showcasing how one wrong move could have changed history, we can look at current events and better understand that we are making decisions today that may not be able to be reversed. Our nation needs to come together and cherish our right to vote and freedom as one." - Paisty Jenny

"Jesus And Guns" the official music video is available on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/g5FaVMRILqI?si=Dn2vVM0I6q3d7Er7

"While music itself is not political, throughout history and around the world, music has expressed myriad ideas and ideologies - culturally, socially, and politically. Music has played a role in political campaigns, state ceremonies, even protest marches. From national and patriotic anthems to anti-war or anti-establishment songs, music raises awareness, fosters support, and remains a part of our political consciousness. Music can also help bring people together and act as a catalyst in opening discussions, creating change, and for peace." - Curtis McKinney

