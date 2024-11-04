Don Allen of Columbia Counseling Consulting and Research LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we first fall in love everything can feel exciting and new; almost like: ‘The birds are singing, and we are floating on cloud nine’. It’s easy to look past all our significant other’s flaws. Because we are so head over heels in love, every moment we spend together feels like a fairy tale. But over time, when the infatuation starts to dwindle and the red flags that we ignored in the beginning of the relationship start to surface, we begin to notice one another’s bad habits. Sometimes, the things we saw that were so cute and endearing at first, slowly become an annoyance. We might even begin to pull away from our friendship and even wonder if the relationship is worth our time. We are still in love, but why doesn’t our significant other feel and relate to us like they used to in the beginning?

Love goes through stages as we grow and evolve, just like a cocoon turns into a beautiful butterfly. Love, like anything else needs help so that we can maintain our unconditional love, accept our partner and have ways to manage conflict. We need ways to explore our partners dreams as well as our own and to work to make each other’s dreams come true. Love grows in ways that is unique to just us. That’s why we have invited Dr. Allen back to Up Close Radio, a highly trained top professional in the field of trauma and couples therapy to help us recognize our inner strengths and potential, to effectively help our relationships get better and better each day.

One of the top certified Gottman method therapists in the country, Dr. Don Allen is an exceptional Clinical Social Worker, Certified EMDR specialist and consultant, Public Speaker, Certified Gottman Therapist and Certified Emotion Focused Therapist. He has been on a mission to continue helping as many couples as possible thrive and maintain healthy relationships. The Gottman method is based on the Sound Relationship House theory, courtesy of the John and Julie Gottman.

Intrinsically motivated, down to earth, passionate, and a natural born leader, Don serves couples in his community psychotherapeutically. Globally he helps through the use of his: Educational workshops, seminars, retreats, and radio show interviews. Don touches the lives of couples everywhere, trying to help folks go from potentially “ready to give up” on each other, toward thriving blossoming, and forming enduring relationships that can stand the test of time. He also helps strong couples learn even better skills and create an even better foundation in their relationship moving forward.

Don is excited to be conducting an Arts and Science of Love workshop in Columbus, Ohio and Austin, Texas in January 2025. Listeners are more than welcome to go to the Gottman Institute website to sign up.

Based on over 40 years of research with thousands of couples, The Art and Science of Love workshop or retreat, developed by Drs. John and Julie Gottman is developed in an educational format. It is designed to give hope, a fresh new perspective, and actual solutions for a couple looking to build on or even help save their relationship. The point is to manage unavoidable conflicts in healthy ways. In fact, conflict can be helpful and constructive where couples can learn life lessons from each other and effectively strategize to resolve conflicts without need of personal attacks, name calling or power struggles.

Drawn from Drs. John Gottman and Julie Gottman’s over four decades of research with well over 3000 couples, the material in The Art & Science of Love can help rebuild and renew relationships. We learn to listen and appreciate our partners like we used to do in the beginning, but hopefully with more self-awareness and an even deeper connection. Couples can also learn tangible skills to successfully manage conflict and maintain friendship.

Don takes a positive and optimistic approach in his view of relationships. In fact, he emphasizes, we all have opportunities for what he calls “choice points”; In the moment choices as to whether to use better skills verses skills that have not worked in the past. These decisions can make a big difference in the trajectory of our relationship.

Don says we can create hope through utilizing the Gottman method as well as to use these skills to build trust and commitment. Instead of getting stuck in negative cycles of attacking, blaming, name calling and emotional withdrawal, we can work toward moving forward to a brighter, healthier future by way of the Sound Relationship House.

Close Up News Radio will feature Don Allen in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday November 6th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.donallenphd.com

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno

