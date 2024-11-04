CriticalRiver Launches CARE 360 to Boost Resilience and Efficiency for Utility Sector Operations

Enhancing Utility Resilience and Efficiency with CARE 360: CriticalRiver’s New Managed Service for Stable, Secure, and Cost-Effective Utility Operations

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CriticalRiver Inc., a global leader in technology consulting and digital transformation, has announced the launch of CARE 360 (CriticalRiver Application Resilience & Extension Services), a managed service solution designed to: 1) extend the life of legacy billing systems, and 2) enhance and optimize modern Oracle Energy & Water platforms at a predictable cost. With a strong focus on stability, security, and performance, CARE 360 offers utilities a holistic, reliable approach to managing complex systems, reducing disruptions, and ensuring seamless, dependable service delivery.

CARE 360’s value proposition centers on 24/7 proactive support from a team of fully Oracle-certified professionals, each with deep industry knowledge and expertise in the field. CriticalRiver’s CARE 360 team operates from global delivery centers in the USA, Costa Rica, the Philippines, and India, offering a global reach and responsiveness that meets the needs of 41 Utilities across 14 U.S. states and 9 countries. Our extensive 24/7/365 AMS (Applications Management Services) operation delivers top-quartile service level performance at a fraction of the cost of the “Big 5” providers, enabling utilities to maintain continuity, address evolving regulatory demands, and minimize downtime—all essential in today’s rapidly changing utility landscape—while conserving resources for infrastructure, human resources, and social responsibility initiatives. “CARE 360 represents our commitment to providing utility companies with more than just technical support,” shared Anji Maram, Founder and CEO of CriticalRiver. “This solution is about offering peace of mind, knowing that CriticalRiver’s experts are dedicated to making systems run smoothly and efficiently so our clients can focus on their core mission—delivering exceptional service to customers.”

Beyond round-the-clock monitoring, CARE 360 offers flexible delivery models suited to the distinct needs of each utility provider, from public utilities to energy cooperatives. This adaptability helps utilities achieve predictable results within their budget, supported by Service Level Agreements (SLAs) centered on performance, transparency, and stability. Additionally, the CARE 360 framework tackles critical issues such as data integrity, system updates, and release management, with advanced data protection strategies to safeguard sensitive information, encryption, and rigorous application management.

“CARE 360 was crafted with the specific challenges of the utility sector in mind,” noted Scott Birdsong, Energy & Water Solutions Studio Leader at CriticalRiver. “We understand the pressures utilities face—from the need for system agility to quick problem resolution. Our service suite is designed to proactively prevent disruptions, ensure fast issue resolution, and enhance overall system performance.”

Core features of CARE 360 include application management and support, data integrity and security, functional and technical enhancements, and comprehensive release management. Supporting each stage of system lifecycle management—from critical system changes to version control and patch management—CARE 360 empowers utility providers to maintain optimal system performance and extend the life of their legacy billing system or Oracle Energy & Water platform.

By combining a customer-centered approach with advanced technical expertise and a comprehensive support network, CriticalRiver’s CARE 360 offers a cost-effective, resilient solution that allows utility providers to stay agile, competitive, and reliable in a complex, evolving industry.

For more information, please visit: https://www.criticalriver.com/oracle-energy-and-water/ or email utilities@criticalriver.com.

About CriticalRiver, Inc.

CriticalRiver Inc. is a globally recognized consulting and technology services provider that redefines the boundaries of digital transformation. Specializing in delivering innovative solutions, CriticalRiver Inc. provides unparalleled technology consulting services to address the complex business challenges of its clients, including the world's leading enterprises and Fortune 100 and 500 companies.

With a steadfast focus on excellence and innovation, the company leverages its deep industry expertise and technology prowess to empower businesses across various sectors. This approach enables CriticalRiver's clients to achieve sustainable growth and a competitive advantage, underscoring its commitment to driving forward the digital frontier.

Legal Disclaimer:

