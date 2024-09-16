CriticalRiver to Unveil its Salesforce Studio at Dreamforce 2024

Dreamforce 2024 is an exceptional platform for us to spotlight our enduring partnership with Salesforce” — Anji Maram, Founder and CEO of CriticalRiver Inc.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowering Business Transformations with Salesforce Studio

At Dreamforce 2024, CriticalRiver’s Salesforce Studio will showcase its proficiency in leveraging Salesforce’s robust suite of tools to facilitate seamless digital transformations and elevate customer experiences. By harnessing the power of Salesforce technologies, the Salesforce Studio has empowered organizations to achieve sustainable growth and navigate the complexities of the digital landscape.

“Dreamforce 2024 is an exceptional platform for us to spotlight our enduring partnership with Salesforce,” said Anji Maram, Founder and CEO of CriticalRiver Inc.

Building on this strong partnership, CriticalRiver continues to develop cutting-edge solutions that enhance business outcomes for its global customers.

“Our Salesforce Studio has allowed our global customers to adopt state-of-the-art designs & solutions that empower them to evolve & elevate consumer experiences,” said Vikram Lahiri, Global Salesforce Studio Leader.

In addition to showcasing success stories, CriticalRiver’s Salesforce Studio Growth & Leadership team will be available for in-depth discussions on emerging trends within the Salesforce ecosystem. Topics will include the impact of AI and automation on customer relationship management and strategies for optimizing Salesforce investments.

Join Us in Celebrating Success

Trailblazers are invited to join CriticalRiver for an exclusive social hour on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, from 5 PM onwards. For more information, please visit our website.

About CriticalRiver Inc.

CriticalRiver Inc. is a globally recognized leader in consulting and technology services, redefining the landscape of digital transformation. We specialize in delivering innovative solutions that address complex business challenges for leading enterprises, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies. Our expertise encompasses Digital Transformation, Digital Experience Management, Digital Engagement, and Digital Engineering.

Our mission is to simplify, automate, and enhance operations to drive scalable growth. CriticalRiver is also proud to announce its transition to a 100% employee-owned company, reflecting our commitment to fostering a culture of customer-centricity, employee empowerment, and shared success.

For additional information about CriticalRiver’s participation in Dreamforce 2024 or to schedule interviews with our leadership team, please contact contact@criticalriver.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.