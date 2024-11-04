Jenny Liagre of Rockwood Recovery Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenny Liagre serves as a role model for women on many levels: as the co-founder and owner of Rockwood Recovery, a woman-owned business, as an example of resilience and triumphing over challenges, and as a supporter of other women’s dreams. In the 2008 downturn, Jenny lost her main source of income, and her car was repossessed. It taught her a lesson about how many people have to sacrifice their vehicles in tough economic times. Somewhere between 1.4 and 2% of car loans are defaulted on each year, which may not sound like such a high figure, but when you consider the volume of loans written, it is huge.

Jenny has spearheaded Rockwood Recovery, a leading company that conducts vehicle repossessions throughout the Metro Detroit area, since 2011.

Jenny works in tandem with her husband and bank partners to identify liens, locate the customers (in a process known as skip tracing), and then recover the asset. In many cases that asset is a car, but her company has also recovered campers, boats, jet skis, boats and semis. They were even called upon to locate and take back a few power lawn mowers and once, portable medical equipment. On her radio show, Jenny will divulge the craziest thing they ever repossessed.

Jenny is certified in several areas that enable her to do her work with pride and expertise-- such as a Licensed Collections Manager and Certified Asset Recovery Specialist. She has received other honors too, serving as President of the Michigan Association of Repossession Agencies, and an award for Female Leadership in Collections and Recoveries to name a few.

Jenny has appeared on the radio show before, talking about the recovery business and others she owns/works in with members of her family. This time she has returned as part of our Empowering Women in America series.

Jenny has a message for all the women out there: “Never give up. Find other women who will encourage you and push you forward. Their support means everything! Find your tribe and always surround yourself with people who are smarter than you! We can do anything men can do!

This is surely true in the industry she works in; it is a male dominated field and yet her company leads in their metropolitan market. By using technology wisely, having a great rapport with the banking companies, and recovering property with modern equipment that they own, Rockwood Recovery has forged a reputation for excellence.

“In all of the election debates this year, the state of the economy has been a hot topic. When the economy is tight, people have to make tough choices, like do I take care of my mortgage and heating bill and feed my family, or do I pay that car loan? That is one reason the number of repossessions has risen so.”

Jenny has many years of expertise, unwavering dedication to her work, an instinct for investigative work, and the ability to adapt to changing markets. She also handles clients with ultimate professionalism She also has several years of experience in the financial investment business and in the past, possessed a Series 6 license and a Real Estate license. These are a few of the reasons she has been honored regionally and throughout her industry and was asked back to the radio show.

Hear more from this outstanding woman and industry pioneer in the upcoming interview.

For more information about Jenny and all her business triumphs search her on linkedIn or visit www.rockwoodrecovery.com

