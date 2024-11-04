Growing Shell Down Jacket by Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan Wins Bronze in A' Baby Products Awards

Growing Shell Down Jacket

Innovative Children's Down Jacket Recognized for Excellence in Design, Functionality, and Comfort

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of baby products design, has announced the Growing Shell Down Jacket by Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan as a Bronze winner in the Baby, Kids' and Children's Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the jacket's exceptional design, which combines innovative features, high-quality materials, and a focus on children's comfort and safety.The Growing Shell Down Jacket addresses the needs of both children and parents in the baby products industry. Its unique design aligns with current trends, offering a practical solution for outdoor activities while maintaining high standards of quality and functionality. The jacket's features, such as its lightweight materials, zonal warmth, and ergonomic fit, provide tangible benefits for young users and demonstrate the designers' commitment to advancing industry practices.What sets the Growing Shell Down Jacket apart is its combination of a professional hard shell and light, warm down content, making it suitable for various weather conditions and activities. The jacket's patented pattern, conforming to human mechanics, ensures a comfortable fit that allows children to move freely. Additionally, the design incorporates a breathable system and waterproof, moisture-permeable fabrics, providing optimal protection without compromising on comfort.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to the Growing Shell Down Jacket's innovative design and its potential to influence future projects within the Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co.,Ltd. brand. This recognition motivates the design team to continue exploring new concepts and pushing the boundaries of children's outerwear, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence within the company.Interested parties may learn more at:About Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan YuanLi Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan are talented designers from China who collaborated on the award-winning Growing Shell Down Jacket project. Their combined expertise in children's clothing design, materials selection, and innovative pattern-making techniques contributed to the creation of this exceptional product. The team's dedication to creating functional, comfortable, and stylish outerwear for children is evident in the Growing Shell Down Jacket's success.About Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co.,Ltd.Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co.,Ltd., founded in 1996, is a cross-industry comprehensive private enterprise with multi-brand garments as its mainline products. The company boasts two major clothing brands, Semir and Balabala, which are leading brands in China's sportswear and children's garment industry, respectively. Balabala, a famous children's fashion clothing brand in China, covers a full range of categories to meet children's multi-scene wearing needs. The brand features cutting-edge fabrics and technologies, and its products are designed by an international professional design team, aiming to be suitable for children of all ages and help bring them a happy childhood.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries using pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovation in design, safety measures, comfort consideration, material quality, ease of use, durability assessment, product functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, eco-friendly approach, cultural sensitivity, age appropriateness, emotional connection, product versatility, cost-effectiveness, hygiene consideration, educational value, inclusivity in design, packaging efficiency, and market potential. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create products that positively influence the baby products industry and enhance people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an influential and expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.