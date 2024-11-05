Key Factors Driving the 2024 Organic Meat Products Market: Rise in Meat Consumption

Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The organic meat products market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $16.57 billion in 2023 to $17.71 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rise of health and wellness trends, ethical and sustainable practices, the clean label movement, consumer concerns regarding conventional farming, and improved availability and accessibility of organic meat products.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Organic Meat Products Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The organic meat products market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $22.43 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to an ongoing emphasis on health and nutrition, increasing environmental awareness, regulatory support for organic farming, the expansion of organic farming practices, and the rise of plant-based alternatives.v

Discover Key Insights and Market Trends with a Free Sample Report of the Global Organic Meat Products Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3209&type=smp

What Are the Main Factors Driving Organic Meat Products Market Expansion?

The growing demand for meat products is anticipated to drive the expansion of the organic meat products market in the future. These products, which can be utilized as human food, are derived wholly or partly from the meat or other components of an animal's carcass. Organic meat products have the potential to boost meat consumption sustainably by enhancing food availability and possibly alleviating global hunger. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of protein consumption has contributed to the higher intake of meat products.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-meat-products-global-market-report

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Organic Meat Products Market Forward?

Key players in the organic meat products market include Verde Farms LLC, JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., Eversfield Organic Foods Ltd., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Coolanowle Organics Limited, Aurelian Organic Meat Supplier Group Ltd., Danish Crown A.m.b.a., Leverandørselskabet Danish Crown A.m.b.a, Perdue Farms Inc., Foster Farms, Strauss Brands Inc., Well Hung Meat Company Ltd., Bell & Evans Inc., Niman Ranch Inc., Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., Arcadian Company Limited, Applegate Farms LLC, DuBreton Farms Inc., Meyer Natural Foods Inc.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Organic Meat Products Market Size?

Leading companies in the meat extract sector are concentrating on product innovations to develop new methods and processes for producing meat extract, as well as expanding its applications.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Organic Meat Products Market?

1) By Product Type: Beef, Pork, Mutton, Poultry, Other Product Types

2) By Type: Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preseved

3) By Distribution Channel: Super/hyper market, Online Retailers, Meat Shop, Health and natural food stores, Other Distribution Channels

Asia-Pacific’s Role as the Foremost Player in the Organic Meat Products Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the organic meat products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Organic Meat Products Market Definition?

Organic meat products are defined as food items derived from animals that are slaughtered for human consumption, processed and preserved using methods such as smoking, salting, fermenting, or without the addition of chemicals. Organic animals are fed organic feed or a non-synthetic diet and are raised in open environments shielded from extreme weather conditions. The use of growth-promoting medications, substances, antibiotics, and growth hormones is prohibited in animal husbandry. Organic meat is utilized in various food processing facilities, restaurants, eateries, animal compounds, and households.

The Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Organic Meat Products Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into organic meat products market size, organic meat products market drivers and trends, organic meat products competitors' revenues, and organic meat products market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-food-global-market-report

Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-poultry-and-seafood-global-market-report

Meat Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-products-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.