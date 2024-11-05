Key Factors Influencing the 2024 Oligonucleotide Therapy Market: The Rising Cancer Epidemic

Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The oligonucleotide therapy market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $4.9 billion in 2023 to $5.61 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to increased investment in research and development, the introduction of early therapies, advancements in gene editing techniques, initial therapeutic discoveries, and the launch of RNA interference (RNAi) and antisense oligonucleotides.

Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The oligonucleotide therapy market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $8.75 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to increased investments in research and development, global market expansion, broadening therapeutic areas, strategies for disease modification, and adaptations to regulatory frameworks.

Get Detailed Insights into the Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market with Our Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3398&type=smp

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Oligonucleotide Therapy Market?

Government initiatives aimed at research and development in healthcare are projected to drive the growth of the oligonucleotide therapy market in the future. These initiatives encompass specific actions, programs, policies, or projects implemented by government authorities at different levels—local, regional, national, or international—to tackle specific challenges, achieve particular objectives, or foster positive societal changes. Numerous government entities are launching various healthcare initiatives to support different aspects, including oligonucleotide therapy.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oligonucleotides-therapy-global-market-report

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Oligonucleotide Therapy Market?

Key players in the oligonucleotide therapy market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gelead Sciences Inc., BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc., Biogen Inc., Bausch + Lomb Company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, QIAGEN Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akcea Therapeutics Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals lnc., SomaGenics Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd., Exicure Inc., Hepion Phrmaceuticals lnc., Avidity Biosciences lnc., Miragen Therapeuutics Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Size?

Key players in the oligonucleotide therapy market are developing innovative therapies for pediatric patients to boost revenue in the sector. Elevidys is notable as the first and only gene therapy approved by the FDA for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market?

1) By Type: Antisense Oligonucleotide, Aptamer, Other Types

2) By Application: Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Other End-User

3) By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Oligonucleotide Therapy Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Oligonucleotide Therapy Market?

Oligonucleotide therapy encompasses a range of advanced molecular-targeting agents that utilize chemically synthesized oligonucleotides featuring single-stranded DNA (DNA) or RNA (RNA) backbones, which possess the potential for selectivity.

The Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into oligonucleotide therapy market size, oligonucleotide therapy market drivers and trends, oligonucleotide therapy competitors' revenues, and oligonucleotide therapy market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generic-pharmaceuticals-global-market-report

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pain-management-devices-and-therapies-global-market-report

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-bph-treatment-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.