Gauteng Legislature adopts 2023/24 Annual Reports for Office of the Premier (OoP) and Gauteng Provincial Legislature

The Oversight Committee on the Premier’s Office and Legislature (OCPOL) of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, chaired by Hon. Lentheng Mekgwe, convened today to review and adopt the 2023/24 Annual Reports for both the Office of the Premier (OoP) and the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL).

Annual reports play a vital role in evaluating the performance of departments and entities against the goals set in their Annual Performance Plans (APPs). This evaluation allows the Legislature to track progress on service delivery and budget spending.

Today’s GPL presentation revealed that in the review year, the GPL met 20 out of 24 planned targets. Three targets fell short: the ICT Strategy achieved 81% of its milestones instead of the expected 90%, due to reliance on external partners; the HR Strategy reached 95% of its milestones, with delays linked to the Value Creation Project workshop impacting three milestones; and the Leadership Initiative achieved 88% of its target, with training on three competencies extending into the next fiscal year.

The Office of the Premier (OoP) implemented its Annual Performance Plan (APP) through three main programs: Administration, Institutional Development, and Policy & Governance. Key findings from the OoP’s performance include:

Programme 1: Administration spent R275.2 million out of R275.4 million, achieving 63% of its targets.

Programme 2: Institutional Development utilized R385 million out of R389 million, achieving all planned targets with a R4.5 million underspend.

Programme 3: Policy & Governance spent R143 million (88% of its budget of R162 million), achieving 87% of its targets but underspending by R18.9 million due to delays in procurement. Overall, the OoP achieved 85% of its targets, aligning with the priorities of the Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030) plan. The Committee recommended improved budget alignment with non-financial targets to reduce underspending in the future.

Both the Annual Reports of the Office of the Premier and the Gauteng Provincial Legislature were welcomed and officially adopted by OCPOL. All reports are available to the public on the GPL website for further review.

