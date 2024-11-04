Deputy Minister Narend Singh signs MoU on Fisheries and Aquaculture with Chile, 4 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Fisheries and the Aquaculture between the governments of South Africa and of Chile.

The MoU will formalise a collaborative framework that addresses the management of marine resources, research, technology exchange, and the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The agreement will strengthen bilateral relations and advance efforts toward sustainable fisheries management and aquaculture innovation.

Members of the media are invited to cover the signing ceremony

Date: 04 November 2024

Time: 16:00

Venue: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Pretoria

