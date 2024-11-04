Submit Release
Deputy Minister Narend Singh signs MoU on Fisheries and Aquaculture with Chile, 4 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Fisheries and the Aquaculture between the governments of South Africa and of Chile.

The MoU will formalise a collaborative framework that addresses the management of marine resources, research, technology exchange, and the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The agreement will strengthen bilateral relations and advance efforts toward sustainable fisheries management and aquaculture innovation.

Members of the media are invited to cover the signing ceremony
Date: 04 November 2024  
Time: 16:00  
Venue: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Pretoria  

To RSVP, contact Dimakatso Tsutsubi 066 420 0088 / dtsutsubi@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact 
Peter Mbelengwa 
Cell: 082 611 8197 
E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

