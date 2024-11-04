Gauteng Health on Mother and son recovering in hospital following suspected food-borne illnesses

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) confirms that a 38-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son from Alexandra in Johannesburg are currently receiving treatment at Edenvale Hospital following a suspected foodborne illness. Both patients are in a stable condition and under medical care.

Regrettably, the family's 10-year-old daughter passed away after being rushed to the Alexandra Community Health Centre emergency unit last night (02 November).

Further reports are awaited on the cause of the sudden illness and death.

The department extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Government is concerned about the rising incidents of foodborne illnesses, particularly those affecting children. The department is working closely with multiple stakeholders and the municipalities to heighten awareness in townships, informal settlements, and hostel communities.

We continue to urge the public to exercise caution when purchasing and consuming food items. It is important to:

Purchase food from reputable sellers with valid permits to operate.

Check expiration dates and avoid consuming expired products.

Ensure that food packaging is intact and has not been tampered with.

For shops to adhere to the conditions of their permits which include compliance with environmental health regulations and maintaining hygiene standards.

We appeal to the public not to take the law into their own hands but to rather notify relevant authorities where they pick up noncompliance issues.

The public can contact:

Environmental Health Practitioner (EHP) at the Municipal Offices closest to where the supplier is based.

Lodge complaints against suppliers that sell expired goods or foodstuffs without labeling.

Notify the Gauteng Office of Consumer Affairs on 011 355 8006 or consumer@gauteng.gov.za

Alternative the public can contact the Gauteng contact centre as follows:

Voice: 0800 GAUTENG (4288364) or 0800 22 88 27 (Toll Free) USSD: *134*47472# or *134*GPGSA# (Zero Rated)

Email: Support@gauteng.gov.za and Hotline@gauteng.gov.za

Twitter: @GautengHotline

Facebook: Gauteng Hotline

WhatsApp: 082 601 1000

Media enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za