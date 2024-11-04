Deputy Ministers Kenny Morolong and Peace Mabe lead guided educational tour to KwaMuhle Museum, Gandhi Settlement and Ohlange Institute at EThekwini, 4 Nov

On Monday, 04 November 2024, Deputy Ministers in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe in partnership with the private sector will lead a guided educational tour to KwaMuhle Museum, Gandhi Settlement and Ohlange Institute at EThekwini Metropolitan Municipality as part of the 30 years of freedom and democracy celebrations.

Following the tour, they will proceed to:

(a) The Film and Publications Board Advocacy & Outreach on Digital Safety

(b) Provide handheld SA flags and passport for patriotism to learners at Umfume Primary School.

( c) Visit Inanda FM, a community station that has benefited from democratic reforms and exemplifies the government’s commitment to empowering local media.

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Ministers and participate as follows:

Date: Monday, 04 November 2024

Time: 09h00-11h30

Tour Departure Point: Durban Tourism

RSVP: Vuyo Gwala on 073 250 5704 or Vasanthi Naidoo on 072 245 6144

Enquiries:

Zimasa Velaphi (DSAC)

Cell: 072 172 8925

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147 (GCIS)

Obakeng Maimane (Film and Publications Board)

Cell: 083 429 4018