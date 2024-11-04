Webinar to highlight EGLE's stormwater management programs

Ahead of National Stormwater Day, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is hosting a free webinar on November 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that will highlight the department’s programs that manage stormwater for the protection of surface water quality in Michigan.

Stormwater drain.

The webinar will include presentations from EGLE’s Nonpoint Source, Industrial Stormwater, Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, Construction Stormwater, and Combined Sewer Overflow programs followed by a question-and-answer session.

Register for the webinar today.

On November 16, 1990, the Federal Register announced the promulgation of Phase I of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System stormwater program making it a defining day for the stormwater sector.