ITXPROS Launches DentaVinXi: A Revolutionary Suite of AI-Powered Dental Tools Developed by Cognitronix

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITXPROS, a leading provider of innovative dental solutions, is proud to announce the launch of DentaVinXi, a groundbreaking suite of AI-powered tools designed to enhance and speed up the digital dentistry workflow.Developed in collaboration with Cognitronix, a company specializing in cutting-edge AI solutions, DentaVinXi offers a comprehensive range of tools built specifically for dental applications, including:DentaVinXi View The cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, DICOM viewer offers AI-powered panoramic curve tracing and lightning-fast CBCT visualization in web browsers.DentaVinXi Plan: Plan implant placements based on CBCT scans in your internet browser with a single click.DentaVinXi Smile Create stunning digital smile designs from a single patient photo to enhance treatment outcomes, case presentation, and patient acceptance.DentaVinXi AI was engineered and trained to deliver human-driven outcomes rather than relying solely on algorithms. By applying knowledge from real cases and experienced dentists, DentaVinXi can deliver results that help dental professionals improve efficiency, enhance accuracy, and deliver exceptional patient care."DentaVinXi represents a significant leap forward in dental technology," said Dr. Bassem ElSahhar, COO at ITXPROS. "Through our collaboration with Cognitronix, we've created a suite of tools that will empower dental professionals to deliver the highest quality care with unprecedented efficiency."By integrating DentaVinXi into the ITXPROS workflow, the dental team is leveraging the power of AI to boost efficiency by up to 10 times.The DentaVinXi suite is now live and available through the ITXPROS Dash online portal.To learn more about DentaVinXi and its suite of AI-powered dental tools, please visit www.dentavinxi.com About ITXPROSITXPROS is a leading digital dentistry provider. Based in Tampa, FL, ITXPROS offers innovative technology solutions for implant treatment planning and CAD/CAM design. Founded by a team of dentists, CAD engineers, and executives, ITXPROS combines over 150 years of collective experience to provide unique solutions for dental practices and laboratories, elevating the standard of care through advanced technology.For more information, please contact:Alex Zahran – Marketing Director at ITXPROSaxz@itxpros.com – 352-871-5961

