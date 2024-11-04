AUSTRALIAN TOUR COMPANY WITH NO TOUR GUIDES EXPANDS TO ADELAIDE

Experience places differently. A sprawling world of hidden stories awaits.

- Envisions Adelaide as a person - Collaboration between entrepreneurial women, blending tech and tourism - A fun take on Adelaide’s incredible history

We wanted this tour to be fun and engaging, not just informative. We discovered so many quirky details about Adelaide’s past, and we knew we had to include them to really bring the city to life.” — Erin Clark, CEO Stories Unseen

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stories Unseen the trailblazing travel tech platform that brings local history to life, is excited to announce the launch of its first self-guided tour in Adelaide.Stories Unseen is bringing real-world tours to life with virtual guides, each perfectly suited to the city they represent. Their latest ‘hire’ is Dave, a 45-year-old town planner with a love of dad jokes and a keen appreciation for local wines, leading the way on their Adelaide tour.Erin Clark, Co-Founder of Stories Unseen, shared, “Designing Dave was such an intriguing process. We wanted a personality that really captures Adelaide’s pride as Australia’s first planned city and its convict-free history. Dave brings charm, humour, and a taste for the region's finest wines, making the tour feel interactive and fun—like having a local expert walk with you, but at your own pace.”The launch of Stories Unseen in South Australia is the result of a unique collaboration between two entrepreneurial women in tourism who’d never met in person.Erin Clark, based in Perth, and Sondra Stewart, the Managing Director of South Australia Destination Management Co . (SADMC), joined forces to create this innovative experience tailored to Adelaide.The partnership bridges expertise across states, combining Clark’s tech-driven vision for tourism with Sondra’s deep knowledge of Adelaide’s tourism landscape.The new self-guided tour delves into Adelaide’s iconic "firsts" while also uncovering some of the city's funniest and most surprising historical quirks. "Adelaide is such a vibrant city, filled with stories that even long-time locals might not know," said Stories Unseen Co-Founder Erin Clark. "Coming from Western Australia, I wanted the tour to highlight what sets Adelaide apart—not just what’s Australian, but what’s uniquely South Australian. From frog cakes to pink shorts, and why crossing the King matters, we’ve uncovered some hilarious and unexpected facts."Working alongside Sondra Stewart of SADMC, Erin and her team spent months handpicking stories and testing the tour. "We wanted this tour to be fun and engaging, not just informative," Erin added. "We discovered so many quirky details about Adelaide’s past, and we knew we had to include them to really bring the city to life." Sondra shared, "There was a gap in the market for something that not only highlights Adelaide’s rich heritage but does so in a way that’s modern and accessible. Erin’s passion for using technology to tell stories has helped us create a tour that offers a fresh, exciting perspective on Adelaide’s incredible history."With Dave available as your virtual guide, there’s no rush—explore at your own pace, take side quests, and enjoy local recommendations for food and drinks. Whether you're a local or a visitor, this tour is perfect for anyone wanting to connect with Adelaide’s history in a new way.It’s also the perfect gift for those who value experiences over stuff—giving memories that last rather than items that get forgotten. While Dave might not sit down with you for a frog cake beer, his charm and humour will make sure you enjoy every moment of your adventure.About Stories Unseen: A Clever Way to Experience Places DifferentlyStories Unseen is the clever way to experience places differently through curated, self-guided tours. Be immersed in engaging stories told by our charismatic companions that put the past, present and future in the palm of your hand, and explore more.Founded in 2022, the company is the brainchild of two Western Australians, Erin Clark and Damien Fitzpatrick, driven by a passion to create memorable experiences that connect the past, present and future.



