Self-guided tour app Stories Unseen celebrates a new era as they take their innovative tours to the water – and beyond
After seeing huge success with an Australian-first immersive driving tour, Stories Unseen is expanding its innovative approachPERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After seeing huge success with an Australian-first immersive driving tour from Perth to the Pinnacles Desert, tour app Stories Unseen is taking its innovative approach to exploration to the water - and across Australia.
Stories Unseen, formerly known as Dark Stry, is known for its curated, self-guided Perth tours that uncover its gritty heart, combining captivating stories of the past, present and future with clever technology to create memorable experiences.
By demand, the team launched an Australian-first, family-friendly driving tour in August last year, taking road-trippers from Perth to the Pinnacles Desert in an experience that combines audio storytelling, GPS maps, immersive technology, and additional points of interest. Next on the cards? Taking tours to the water - and across the country.
"We're thrilled to unveil Stories Unseen as the next chapter in our journey," says co-founder, Erin Clark. "Our mission has always been to provide travellers with authentic, thought-provoking experiences that transcend the ordinary. With Stories Unseen, we're excited to take that vision to new destinations across Australia.”
Stories Unseen is now expanding its offerings to water tours, beginning a collaboration with Perth-based electric boat rental company, Nauti Picnics. The plan is to follow this with tours in other capital cities.
Says Erin: “We’ve been able to surprise and delight visitors - and even locals - with tours that uncover the weird, wacky and downright interesting tales of Perth city’s key landmarks, and along the Turquoise Coast.
“There’s more to explore on the water, so we’re excited to partner with Nauti Picnics to uncover hidden tales along the Swan River to help travellers explore differently.”
Stories Unseen is a WA tech start-up success story. The app was nominated as a finalist in the Cultural Tour of the Year category at the 2023 WA Tourism Awards. In the same year, co-founder Erin was also recognised as a Female Travel Entrepreneur of the Year finalist by Travel Daily.
It’s also the first digital tour to be listed with the Australian Tourism Data Warehouse (ATDW) and the first accredited product of its kind. Stories Unseen has set a precedent for curating interesting, immersive tourism experiences that empower travellers to be curious, dive deeper in the destinations they visit and create lasting travel memories.
As Erin says, "We're not just offering tours; we're offering a new way of seeing the world.”
Erin Clark
Stories Unseen
+61 419577873
erin@storiesunseen.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Take a trip, Stories Unseen style