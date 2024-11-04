Financing a Just Transition – Transforming Funding, Tackling Climate Change Financing a Just Transition - GGP

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New publication – Financing a Just Transition – Transforming Funding, Tackling Climate Change – to launch at COP29• This is a pivotal time for the world. We have all the technologies and knowledge needed to adapt to and mitigate climate change, but challenges arise when considering how the transition will be funded• Financing a Just Transition – Transforming Funding, Tackling Climate Change explores how the global community, including both public and private actors, can come together to facilitate the path to a more sustainable future• The publication launches at the 2024 Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly known as COP29, which is taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 11-22 November 2024The Global Governance Project proudly announces the release of its latest publication, Financing a Just Transition – Transforming Funding, Tackling Climate Change. This publication convenes insights from leading experts, academics and thought leaders from major international organisations, focusing on the critical role of finance in supporting a just, equitable transition during a pivotal time in the fight against climate change.As governments and leaders gather at COP29, this publication provides an essential resource for stakeholders committed to securing a sustainable and just future for all. Financing a Just Transition – Transforming Funding, Tackling Climate Change features in-depth analysis of how the world can better employ finance mechanisms to drive equitable outcomes, as well as on improving transparency, and enhancing integrity.With a strong emphasis on cross-sector collaboration, it examines the pre-eminent challenges as well as providing practical solutions.Other areas covered within the publication include how regenerative agriculture can make climate solutions more resilient, how corporations are acting on their climate targets and a new way that multilateral development banks could mobilise finance.With introductions from John Kirton and Ella Kokotsis, both from the Global Governance Program, the publication also features insights from Achim Steiner, the administrator of the United Nations Development Programme; Ely Sandler, research fellow at Harvard University; and Tania Strauss, the head of food and water at the World Economic Forum.Industry leaders have also joined in the discussion, providing insights on a range of topics. Deloitte’s, Jennifer Steinmann and Bernhard Lorentz discuss how the world can unlock much-needed capital and accelerate a sustainable future. Meanwhile, the CEO of GE Vernova, Scott Strazik, outlines the company’s equitable approach to electrifying and decarbonising the world.Financing a Just Transition – Transforming Funding, Tackling Climate Change is an official publication of the Global Governance Project. The Global Governance Project is a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London-based publishing company and the Global Governance Program based at the University of Toronto. Its editors include Ella Kokotsis the director of climate finance strategy for the G20 Research Group , and John Kirton, director of the Global Governance Program at the University of Toronto.View Financing a Just Transition – Transforming Funding, Tackling Climate Change online at https://bit.ly/fjt24 Twitter: @GloGovProj

