Westminster Barracks / DUI / MV Crash

VSP News Release- DUI/MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1007382

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/03/2024 at approximately 0903 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 SB, IAO MM 13.2, Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Rachel J. Pianka

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/03/2024, at approximately 0903 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Southbound, in the area of mile marker 15.6, Dummerston (Windham County). The vehicle had continued on from the initial point of impact, striking guard rails along the southbound lanes of travel. The vehicle was located by Troopers in the area of mile marker 13.2, Brattleboro (Windham County), Vermont. The vehicle appeared to have come to a stop due to disabling damage. The operator was identified as Rachel J. Pianka, 50, of Putney, Vermont. Pianka displayed multiple indicators of impairment. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for DUI processing. Pianka was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior, Windham County – Criminal Division on 11/26/2024 to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 at approximately 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov